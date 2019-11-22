FOXBORO, Mass. — Mohamed Sanu‘s ankle injury didn’t stop him from finishing the Patriots’ 17-10 win in Philadelphia last weekend.
But it should keep him from starting the Patriots’ upcoming game against the Cowboys.
Sanu sat out his second straight practice Thursday, according to the team’s practice report. He was the only nonparticipant, as fellow wideout Phillip Dorsett was upgraded to limited participation after missing Wednesday’s session with a concussion. Dorsett was also injured against the Eagles.
No Patriot has played this season after missing two straight practices. Sanu was present for initial warmups and drills, a change from Wednesday when he was absent altogether.
“You’d love to have everyone healthy but it’s not always the case this time of year,” Tom Brady said. “But, guys will fight through different things and we’ll see how it goes as the week goes on.”
Without Sanu, the Pats must turn to at least one rookie receiver; either N’Keal Harry or Jakobi Meyers. Harry made three catches for 18 yards in his NFL debut, while Meyers hauled in one pass for seven yards last week. Meyers is the far more experienced option, with Harry having missed the first half of the season on injured reserve.
However, in their one game played together, Harry saw 13 more snaps than his fellow rookie. Meyers has caught 15 passes on 19 targets this season from Brady.
“We’re just trying to figure out how we can do things consistently, with dependability, and guys are working hard at it,” Brady said. “Sometimes it comes together early, middle of the season, late in the season and, you know, the only thing that matters really is this week and trying to beat a really good football team. So, I don’t know what shape it’s going to take this particular week as the game unfolds, and you kind of see what the challenge is they’re presenting.”
Pro Bowl voting
The NFL announced the leading vote-getters at every position for the 2020 Pro Bowl this week, and only two Patriots lead at their positions in the AFC.
Rookie punter Jake Bailey and special teamer Matthew Slater are ahead of the pack with more than 15,000 votes apiece. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson leads all players with more than 146,000 votes. Baltimore led all teams in total votes, followed by the 49ers, Packers, Cowboys and Vikings.
Several Pats defenders figure to be in contention for a Pro Bowl nod. Cornerback Stephon Gilmore, safety Devin McCourty and linebackers Kyle Van Noy and Jamie Collins are all on key statistical leaderboards for their positions. All but Van Noy have made the Pro Bowl before.
According to the NFL Network, Brady is the ninth-leading vote-getter among quarterbacks. He currently ranks outside the top 15 in passing touchdowns, completion percentage and passer rating. Brady’s made 14 Pro Bowls in his career.
Pro Bowl fan voting will run through Dec. 12. ...
The Pats signed defensive end/outside linebacker Tashawn Bower on Wednesday morning. Bower was present for practice.
The third-year product out of LSU spent his first two seasons in Minnesota, where he originally signed as a undrafted free agent in 2017. Bower totaled seven tackles and one sack over seven regular-season games. He started this season on the nonfootball Injury list and was released on Oct. 15.