The Patriots traded running back Pierre Strong to the Cleveland Browns for backup offensive tackle Tyrone Wheatley Jr.
Strong, a 2022 fourth-round pick, fell behind fellow second-year running back Kevin Harris on the depth chart in training camp. He was a projected roster cut this summer, after failing to show much improvement or make an impact as a rookie. Last season, Strong ran just 10 times for 100 yards and a touchdown.
The Patriots drafted Strong out of South Dakota State for his rare long speed (4.3 in the 40-yard dash) and hoped he would develop, as many mid-round picks have, into a viable back on passing downs. Instead, he became the last running back to see reps in practice recently after Rhamondre Stevenson, Ezekiel Elliott, Harris and J.J. Taylor.
In Cleveland, Wheatley got stuck behind starters Jedrick Wills, Jack Conklin, fourth-round rookie Dawand Jones and projected swing tackle James Hudson III. Through two preseason games, he played 61 snaps at left tackle and 37 at right tackle, per Pro Football Focus. Wheatley helped stave off two of the best defensive lines in the league, Washington and Philadelphia, while posting an elite 95.6 run-blocking grade and 97.6 pass-blocking efficiency (both metrics are scored out of 100).
Wheatley Jr. spent most of last season on the Browns’ practice squad. He stands at 6-foot-6, 320 pounds and is the son of former NFL running back Tyrone Wheatley. In 2020, he graduated from Stony Brook, where he played tight end. After spending the following year transitioning to offensive tackle, Wheatley Jr. signed to the Bears’ practice squad in 2021.
At worst, Wheatley Jr. could provide solid, ascending depth at positions of vital need for the Patriots.
