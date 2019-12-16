CINCINNATI — The Patriots are playoff-bound.
For that, much like the rest of their good fortune this season, they can thank their defense.
Or, more specifically, they can thank Stephon Gilmore.
Gilmore’s pair of picks in the third quarter blew open Sunday’s tense jungle tussle with the Bengals and turned it into a 34-13 runaway at Paul Brown Stadium. The All-Pro cornerback raced his second interception back 64 yards for a touchdown that effectively sealed the win. As he jumped Andy Dalton’s soft sideline toss, Gilmore predicted he would quickly find a home in the end zone.
“As soon as (Dalton) threw it, I knew I was gone,” Gilmore said. “Just had to catch it.”
Meanwhile, his teammates bounced between celebration and disbelief on the sideline. After clawing to a 3-point halftime lead, Gilmore had suddenly vaulted the Pats to a 27-10 advantage because Dalton dared to throw at him — again.
“I was on the sideline and I’m like, ‘Does (Dalton) know he’s an All-Pro corner, best corner in the league?’” said Patriots safety Duron Harmon. “I mean, I guess not. That’s what happens.”
Gilmore said he anticipated both passes, which yielded him the league lead in interceptions with six.
“They’ve gotta switch the play up. I don’t know,” Gilmore said. “I’m not gonna say it was easy, but I knew the route, so…”
Gilmore’s initial pick — snatched on Cincinnati’s opening drive of the second half — preceded Tom Brady’s final touchdown pass. Scrambling to extend a third-and-goal play, Brady hit N’Keal Harry with a 7-yard rope along the back line of the end zone. He finished 15-of-29 for 128 yards and two scores over another frustrating day, while the Pats rushed for a season-high 175 yards.
Six snaps after Harry’s score, Gilmore jumped another pass from Dalton, and blowout winds began whipping in the Queen City. Dalton went 17-of-31 for 151 yards, one touchdown and four interceptions.
Second-year Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson was responsible for his other picks, both nabbed in the second half, when the Bengals managed just three points. Scoring came far easier for both teams in the first quarter.
The Pats (11-3) cruised downfield on the game’s opening series and capped it with a celebration of Brady’s first touchdown pass, a screen to James White. Taking a dump-off left, White zig-zagged 23 yards to the end zone. The drive covered 75 yards in all and marked the third straight week the Patriots have scored on their first drive.
“Just taking a profit and taking what the defense gives you,” White said. “Running the football, making plays down the field if you get an opportunity. I think you get that first first down and get a little bit of confidence. And coach (Josh) McDaniels does a great job of dialing stuff up. It’s just more about us executing the play and everybody doing our jobs.”
However, the Pats managed 78 yards through the rest of the half and fell behind in the first quarter.
Down 7-0, Cincinnati (1-13) immediately answered with an 8-yard touchdown pass from Dalton to tight end Cethan Carter. Following a Patriots punt, Bengals kicker Randy Bullock nailed a 34-yard field goal to go up 10-7. Cincinnati moved the ball by successfully bullying the Pats’ defensive front, deploying an extra tight end and/or an additional offensive lineman in favor of its usual third receiver.
Consequently, running back Joe Mixon rushed for 72 yards over those first two possessions, leaving several would-be tacklers in his wake.
“They did come out with some unexpected personnel, but that’s football, you know? You’ve just gotta be prepared for everything,” said Patriots nose tackle Danny Shelton. “And I felt like we did a good job of coming together as a team in the second half.”
The Bengals’ bully ball officially stopped at the 4:12 mark of the second quarter, when the Patriots turned Cincy’s backfield into a locker and stuffed Mixon twice for a turnover on downs. Linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley halted him first for a short gain on third-and-2, then Shelton swallowed Mixon up on fourth down. The Bengals never led again.
Spurred by Shelton’s stop, Brady and Co. marched to the outskirts of the red zone, where they stalled and called on kicker Nick Folk for a game-tying 40-yard field goal. Now knotted at 10 apiece, the Pats defense continued to gain strength and dropped Cincinnati for a three-and-out. But it wasn’t until Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater forced a fumble on a punt return with 1:35 left in the half that his team could retake the lead.
Back with possession, the Pats again sputtered offensively and positioned Folk for a 46-yard field goal, which he made with five seconds left on the clock.
Rex Burkhead’s 33-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter registered as the longest rush of the day and put a bow on the game that clinched the Patriots’ 11th consecutive playoff berth.
The Pats can win their 11th straight division title Saturday by beating Gilmore’s former team, the Bills, who should know better than most not to fire at No. 24.