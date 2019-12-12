FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – With kicker Nick Folk coming back after having an appendectomy, the Patriots brought in some insurance on Wednesday.
According to ESPN, the Patriots signed kicker Josh Gable to their practice squad. Gable was at Wednesday’s practice along with two newcomers — a defensive lineman wearing No. 45 and a defensive back wearing No. 35.
Gable is known for his trick shots on YouTube. In one video, he can be seen hitting field goals from 70, 75 and 80 yards while kicking off a tee. The 28-year-old doesn’t have a lot of experience. Gable kicked for three years at Kearney High School in Nebraska, but was also a standout soccer player. Instead of attending college, he played professional soccer in Italy and Belgium. After soccer he returned to kicking, in 2017, kicking for the Indoor Football League.
