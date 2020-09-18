Just three days before the Patriots line up against the Seattle Seahawks, Patriots rookie linebacker Josh Uche missed practice due to a new ankle injury. Four other Pats were limited, including wide receivers Julian Edelman and N’Keal Harry.
Cornerback Jonathan Jones and linebacker Cassh Maluia were both lifted off the team’s report after being listed Wednesday.
Seahawks safety Jamal Adams was added to Seattle’s report, but participated fully in practice despite an elbow injury.
PATRIOTS
Did not participate
LB Josh Uche (ankle)
Limited participation
WR Julian Edelman (knee)
WR N’Keal Harry (shoulder)
LB Brandon Copeland (knee)
DT Adam Butler (shoulder)
Full participation
TE Dalton Keene (neck)
SEAHAWKS
Did not participate
DE Rasheem Green (neck)
OT Cedric Ogbuehi (pectoral)
Limited participation
WR Phillip Dorsett (foot)
OT Duane Brown (rest)
Full participation
S Jamal Adams (elbow)