Patriots safety Devin McCourty announced his NFL retirement Friday in an Instagram post.
McCourty ends his playing career after 13 seasons, three Super Bowl championships and two Pro Bowl nods. Drafted as a cornerback, McCourty grew into a franchise great as a safety in New England, where he was named to the franchise’s 2010s All-Decade team. He ranks third in Patriots history with 35 career interceptions, one behind Pro Football Hall of Fame cornerback Ty Law and Patriots Hall of Famer Raymond Clayborn.
“It has been a great ride,” McCourty told his twin brother and NFL Network analyst, Jason McCourty, on Instagram. “I got the opportunity to talk to Mr. Kraft, to talk to Bill (Belichick), a lot of the guys on the defensive staff. Unbelievable ride.”
Nicknamed “red coat” by his teammates, McCourty is a lock to enter the Patriots Hall of Fame one day. The 35-year-old was voted a captain every season after his rookie year of 2010. McCourty entered the league as a first-round draft pick and became the fourth player in franchise history to be named to the Pro Bowl as a rookie.
He later earned All-Pro second team honors in 2013 and 2016. Last season, McCourty totaled 71 tackles, four interceptions, eight pass breakups and a fumble recovery, while becoming the 24th player in NFL history to start 200 games with one team. McCourty finished his career playing in 128 consecutive games, including the playoffs. He started all 205 regular-season games he appeared in and logged at least 925 every season of his career.
He leaves behind Kyle Dugger, Adrian Phillips, Joshuah Bledsoe and Brenden Schooler in the team’s safeties room. Fellow veteran Jabrill Peppers is set to become a free agent.
