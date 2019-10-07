LANDOVER, Md. — Whether the Patriots had run out of options or rushed out of frustration, it wasn’t until they committed to their ground game that they ran the Redskins out of their own building Sunday.
The Pats’ first drive consisted of eight passes and a punt. Minutes later, Washington became the first team to lead the Pats all season. In response, they scored quickly but still trailed, then stumbled into two turnovers and a pair of punts. All the while, the Patriots averaged one run play per possession through halftime, at which point they finally wrestled the scoreboard back and led by five.
Tom Brady, who accounted for one of the turnovers, wasn’t pulling the Pats out of this mess. But Sony Michel and a highly scrutinized offensive line? Why yes.
The Patriots ran for a season-high 130 yards and rolled the a’Skins 33-7, squashing another NFL bottom feeder on its home field. The win wasn’t another example of a large lead yielding large rushing yard totals. Without their ground game, the Pats may have been dragged in a scrap with Washington, which entered as a 16-point underdog.
Instead, they pulled away in physical, punishing fashion.
“We wanted to establish the run,” Michel said, “and we were able to.”
Before running back Brandon Bolden caught his 29-yard touchdown pass to start the second half, the Patriots doubled their total rush yards in just five plays. On the next series, Michel ripped off a season-long run of 25 yards around the left end, then delivered a hard-fought 14-yard touchdown off right tackle. Within 10 minutes, the Pats had turned a shaky lead into a three-score strangehold at 26-7.
The Fat Lady could be heard warming up in background.
“We adjust on the fly really well here, and we fight our asses off,” said Patriots left tackle Marshall Newhouse. “And even if it’s not perfect, we’re going to keep trying.”
In addition to asserting themselves on the ground, the Pats did a better job of protecting Brady. Brady (28 of 42 for 348 yards, 3 TDs and 1 INT) took three sacks in the first half and nine hits overall. He was dropped once in the second half.
Brady’s final pass was a 10-yard touchdown to tight end Ryan Izzo early in the fourth quarter. The score capped another series driven by the Pats’ running game, with Brady handing off to Michel or James White on seven of the nine preceding plays.
“When you can run the football, you can do a lot of things in this league. It opens up a lot of stuff,” White said. “Hopefully we just use this game as a building block and keep working.”
Rookie Jarrett Stidham took over for Brady with more than six minutes left, while Redskins starter Colt McCoy slogged through garbage time. The Pats allowed McCoy and Co. to cross the 50-yard line just twice before the game got out of hand. He passed for 119 yards, threw a pick and took sick sacks.
No Patriot bothered McCoy more than Dont’a Hightower. In his return from a one-game injury absence, Hightower sniffed out several plays, racked up a team-high eight tackles, four TFLs, a sack and a half and one pass deflection. Sunday showcased more of the same from the Pats’ defense: pure domination.
“Whenever we go out, we have the attitude that there’s no reason why we can’t force them to go three-and-out,” Hightower said. “There’s no reason why we can’t get a pick on the first play, there’s no reason why we can’t knock the ball out.”
Washington finished 1-of-11 on third down. Nonetheless, the ’Skins hung around for two-plus quarters. Pressure, penalties and turnovers marred the first half for both teams.
Specific to the Patriots, Brady fired a horrendous second-quarter interception in the face of pressure, his second red-zone interception in as many weeks. The offensive line invited streams of pressure off the edge, where Newhouse and right tackle Marcus Cannon each surrendered a sack.
In the first quarter, little-known receiver Steven Sims Jr. hoisted Washington to an early lead, taking an end around 65 yards down the right sideline for the game’s first score. Sims broke multiple tackles, which proved to be the Pats’ last defensive breakdowns of the day.
The offense answered immediately, flying down field on a drive that covered 75 yards in barely two minutes. Brady snuck a six-yard touchdown pass over the middle to Julian Edelman, who finished with a game-high 110 yards on eight catches. New kicker Mike Nugent missed the ensuing extra point, but atoned by drilling a go-ahead field goal early in the second quarter.
The Pats and a’Skins then traded punts, turnovers and failed two-minute drills on successive drives, the last ending with an interception McCoy gifted to Jason McCourty with less than a minute left before halftime. McCourty’s pick deep inside Redskins territory handed the Pats another scoring opportunity. But after two Brady throwaways against pressure, they could only manage another Nugent field goal and a 12-7 lead heading into the break.