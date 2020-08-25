Patriots rookie safety Kyle Dugger hasn’t practiced fully since last week.
But not to worry. The Pats’ top pick from this year’s draft class is still enjoying one of the best training camps of any player in red, white and blue.
On Monday morning, Patriots coach Bill Belichick praised Dugger’s performance to date, calling him hard-working and highlighting his instincts. The former Division II prospect faced a greater leap from the collegiate to pro level than most of his fellow rookies, yet has acclimated as well as any of them on the field. He’s snatched two interceptions and broken up several passes, while running with the Pats’ projected starters and backups alike.
“(Dugger) takes coaching well, and you can definitely see improvement; I would say not only from day-to-day, but in some cases from play-to-play,” Belichick said. “I think he’s got a good understanding of football and he’s a pretty instinctive player, so when you tell him something, he usually understands what you’re talking about, especially if he’s had any chance at all to experience it before.”
At 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds, Dugger’s flashed some of his potential both as a deep safety and second-level defender. He’s been one of the top playmakers in camp. That impact slowed Friday, when he was highly limited with an unknown injury. Since then, he’s spent most of his time riding the stationary bike, watching practice or being absent all together, as he was on Monday.
According to Belichick, the road only gets steeper for rookies, which may mean Dugger can’t afford to miss much more time.
“It’s going to get a lot faster here in coming days and weeks as our volume increases, as the volume of the offensive plays and formations and personnel matchups increase and so forth,” he said. “Then you add all the situations into it that become to a degree overriding — like, what the particular situation is for end of the game and end of the half type plays or certain yardage distances that change the situation.
“So, we’ll see how all that comes together, but I’d say to this point, he along with all the rest of the rookies are making good progress.”
Pats re-sign K Nick Folk, add DL
In the wake of a shaky summer start for fifth-round rookie kicker Justin Rohrwasser, the Patriots re-signed his predecessor, Nick Folk, on Monday.
Folk, 35, played seven games for the Pats last season, going 14-of-17 on field goals and making all his extra points. He originally signed in late October, after the team released Mike Nugent, who was first chosen to replace the injured Stephen Gostkowski.
The Patriots also boosted their defensive line depth by adding 304-pound rookie Michael Barnett. Over four collegiate seasons, the Georgia product made 47 tackles and broke up a pair of passes. He started six games as a senior.
No case of the Mondays
Under an unrelenting sun Monday morning, the Patriots donned full pads for the first time in four days. Drills were tough, team periods were heated and the physicality occasionally went through the whistle in 90-degree heat.
They couldn’t have been happier.
“That raises the level of everybody out there on the field, and this makes us better. You have guys chirping from the offense and the defense. It raises the level,” said Patriots running back Rex Burkhead. “When you do that every single day, you have that environment, you’re going to make one another raise your game.”
Earlier in the day, Belichick said the Pats are facing a “big week” ahead. Coaches will begin honing their evaluation of players, as they repeat plays, assignments and techniques in practices. The margin for error is shrinking, even for practice.
At least on Monday, the players seemed to feel that urgency.
Guy happy with new deal
Over the weekend, the Patriots reportedly gave defensive tackle Lawrence Guy a small raise of $200,000 in base salary and increased his per-game roster bonuses by $700,000, while removing a total of $900,000 in incentives, per ESPN.
Naturally, that made the big fella happy.
“The team has always taken care of me, so it was just a blessing they were able to do that for me,” Guy told reporters Monday. “But, you know, that is what it is. That’s the business side of it. The football side of it is what it is and all that I’m really concerned about it.”
Guy is entering the final year of his contract. Prior to the revisions, his base salary checked in at $2.9 million, with a cap hit of $5.366 million.