Days after Tom Brady left the New England Patriots after 20 years with the franchise, the Patriots have reportedly decided to move on from their next longest-tenured player. According to Jim McBride of the Boston Globe, the Patriots released longtime kicker Stephen Gostkowski on Monday, cutting loose the franchise’s all-time points leader and the team’s starting kicker of 14 seasons.
Since his arrival in 2006, Gostkowski had been one of the most reliable kickers in football, converting 374 of 428 (87.4 percent) field goals and 653 of 664 extra-point kicks (98.3 percent), good for 1,775 regular season points. He also went 39 for 44 (88.6 percent) on field goals and 88 for 92 (95.6 percent) on extra points in 28 career playoff games, including the game-sealing 41-yard field goal to effectively clinch New England’s 13-3 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl 53 for his third Super Bowl championship.
Gostkowski also played in 204 out of a possible 224 regular games over his 14 years with New England, but last fall he struggled with a hip injury that eventually landed him on injured reserve after just four games. With his departure, special teams captain Matthew Slater is now the longest-tenured member of the Patriots (2008).