The New England Patriots have released Cam Newton, according to multiple reports. The Boston Globe was the first to report the news.
Newton’s release means rookie quarterback Mac Jones will start for the Patriots against the Dolphins Week 1.
The former MVP and Jones were battling for the starting quarterback spot throughout preseason.
Newton signed a one-year deal with the Patriots in 2020 after the Carolina Panthers cut him. He signed another one-year deal after the 2020 season.
Newton missed a few days of practice last week after having to go through COVID protocols. Jones took the majority of the first-team snaps.
The Panthers drafted Newton No. 1 overall in 2011. He won the NFL’s MVP award in 2015 and helped lead the Panthers to a Super Bowl.
But multiple injuries during the latter part of his time with the Panthers, and an expiring contract, caused them to part ways with the quarterback.
— The Charlotte Observer contributed to this report