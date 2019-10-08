A lot happened in Landover, Md. on Sunday.
The Washington Redskins were as bad as ever, and eventually decided to fire their coach. As for the New England Patriots, with about 75 percent of their fans taking over FedEx Field, they saw their defense being stout for a fifth straight Sunday and Tom Brady — Thank God! — looking very good again.
But there may have been bigger news, at least from the Patriots perspective.
The Patriots may have gotten their identity back.
The genius of Bill Belichick and this Patriots offense is its adaptability.
Going back more than a decade, the Patriots have consistently dominated opposing defenses by putting their best players in the best position to succeed.
We’ve seen Randy Moss on the outside, two tight end sets and a plethora of pass-catching backs flying out of the backfield. The system has evolved as players have come and gone, but the one constant is the Patriots have never tried to be something they’re not.
Until this year.
Due to injuries and other circumstances, the Patriots have been far too reliant on their wide receivers. Julian Edelman is elite, Josh Gordon and Phillip Dorsett are both more than capable and undrafted rookie Jakobi Meyers has shown promise. Yet is that group good enough to justify running a spread offense with no tight ends and a non-functional running game?
That’s not who these Patriots are.
This offense needs balance. It needs blockers who can get Sony Michel room to run. It needs tight ends who can win their battles on the line and take draw coverage away from the other receivers downfield. And yes, it needs pass catchers who Brady can count on to get open and move the chains, regardless of who they are or where they line up.
Enter Sunday’s 33-7 win over the Redskins.
With two healthy tight ends and new fullback Jakob Johnson fully integrated into James Develin’s traditional role, New England’s offense got back to basics and beat Washington the way it was built to. Rather than relying on three or four receiver spread formations with no tight end, the Patriots went with an almost even split of their usual 11 personnel (three WRs, one RB, one TE) and heavier packages featuring two tight ends, two running backs or both.
The result? A season-high 130 yards rushing as a team to go along with 28 receptions by nine different players for 348 yards, including 14 catches by running backs or tight ends.
The breakthrough came in the second half, when the Patriots scored touchdowns on their first two drives largely by going heavy. On the first touchdown drive, New England came out and went heavy on six of seven plays, running it down Washington’s throat before delivering the dagger in the form of a 29-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Bolden.
The second touchdown drive? All heavy, alternating between 21 (two RBs, one TE) and 12 (one RB, two TEs) personnel with an even spread of run and pass plays. The Patriots went 88 yards in six plays with Michel and Edelman each carving up the defense on their respective touches before Michel scored on a 14-yard run.
Speaking of Michel, he finally got involved in the passing game. Often a one-dimensional and predictable presence, Michel frequently lined up wide and caught all three passes thrown his way. That’s a huge development.
He’s not the only one, either. Jakob Johnson ran 19 receiving routes over the course of the game and had a 5-yard catch to show for it.
As for the tight ends, they were a near constant presence. Matt LaCosse, finally fully healthy, played all but five snaps, and Ryan Izzo made the most of his comparatively limited playing time with a wide-open touchdown catch. They appeared on the field together 21 times, a huge increase after the Patriots ran two tight end sets on only 12 snaps through the first four games combined.
And the receivers? Edelman finished with eight catches for 110 yards and a touchdown, while Gordon added five catches and 59 yards.
This is what the Patriots offense should look like every week. Run the football, mix and match personnel, spread the ball around and keep opposing defenses on their toes. That’s how this team was built, and the Patriots would do well to embrace that identity in the weeks to come.