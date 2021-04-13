New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman has announced his retirement after 11 seasons in the NFL.
The three-time Super Bowl champion, originally a seventh-round draft pick as a quarterback out of Kent State in 2009, switched to wide receiver upon joining the Patriots and went on to become one of the most successful players in team history.
Edelman officially announced the news in a video posted to his Twitter account.
“I’ve always said I’m going to go until the wheels come off, and they finally have fallen off. Due to an injury last year I’ll be making my official announcement of my retirement from football,” Edelman said. “It was a hard decision but the right decision for me and my family, and I’m honored and so proud to be retiring a Patriot.”
Edelman finishes second in franchise history with 620 receptions, fourth in receiving yards 6,822 and ninth with 36 receiving touchdowns. He was particularly dominant in the postseason, amassing 118 catches for 1,422 yards and seven touchdowns in 19 career playoff games.
Among Edelman’s biggest postseason accomplishments, he had the game-winning touchdown catch in New England’s Super Bowl XLIX victory over the Seattle Seahawks. He later made an incredible diving catch late in New England’s Super Bowl LI win over the Atlanta Falcons, and he earned Super Bowl LIII MVP honors after making 10 catches on 12 targets with 141 yards in a 13-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams.
Edelman’s retirement comes after the receiver missed most of 2020 with a chronic knee injury, which reportedly has not improved since the season ended. News that Edelman would be leaving the Patriots initially broke after the receiver was listed on the NFL’s Transaction Wire as having been released due to a failed physical. Subsequent reports indicate the roster move was largely procedural.
Patriots owner Robert Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick both heaped praise on Edelman in statements following Edelman’s announcement.
“Julian Edelman is one of the great success stories in our franchise’s history,” Kraft said. “There aren’t many players who earn an NFL roster spot at a position they have never played before. Julian not only did that as a seventh-round draft selection, but he is retiring with the second-most career receptions in franchise history and as a three-time Super Bowl Champion, including his last as Super Bowl MVP. No one was more committed to his craft and honing his skills than Jules. His explosiveness off the line, quickness in his cuts and elusiveness after the catch made him one of the hardest players to defend throughout his career. His clutch catches in our biggest games and overall toughness made him a fan favorite. Over the past 12 years, I have enjoyed watching him grow as a player, as a person and as a father. In 2019, I had the privilege of traveling to Israel with Julian, which might be the only place where he is more popular than here in New England.”
“By any measure of what constitutes an elite NFL career — wins, championships, production — Julian has it all,” Belichick said. “Few players can match Julian’s achievements, period, but considering his professional trajectory and longevity, the group is even more select. It is historic. This is a tribute to his legendary competitiveness, mental and physical toughness and will to excel. Day in and day out, Julian was always the same: all out. Then, in the biggest games and moments, with championships at stake, he reached even greater heights and delivered some of his best, most thrilling performances. For all Julian did for our team, what I may appreciate the most is he was the quintessential throwback player. He could, and did, do everything — catch, run, throw, block, return, cover and tackle — all with an edge and attitude that would not allow him to fail under any circumstance. Julian Edelman is the ultimate competitor and it was a privilege to coach him.”