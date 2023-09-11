FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots’ season opener began like one of those games where everything that could go wrong would go wrong.
Costly penalties on defense allowed the Eagles to keep drives alive. A Mac Jones errant pass clanged off Kendrick Bourne’s fingertips and into Eagles cornerback Darius Slay’s waiting arms for a pick-six. Running back Ezekiel Elliott was easily stripped for another turnover.
Down 16-0 just over 10 minutes into the contest, halftime looked like it would be a wake for the Patriots’ 2023 season rather than a celebration of Tom Brady.
But the Patriots showed life and made it a game. Their defense grounded the typically high-flying Eagles and continually neutralized quarterback Jalen Hurts’ legs in the second quarter. Bill O’Brien continued his creative and constantly-in-motion offensive play calls. An offensive line that was missing three of its five starters held up, and Jones was suddenly looking like the better of the two former Alabama signal callers.
And then the game broke wide open with 3:35 left in the fourth quarter, when Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers forced Hurts to fumble with a textbook tackle. Cornerback Marcus Jones fell on the ball, and the defense gave Mac Jones and the offense a chance to win it trailing by five points.
Ultimately, it wasn’t enough as the Patriots fell 25-20 to the Eagles in Week 1.
After the turnover, the Patriots turned the ball over on downs after Jones was sacked for the first time all game and Bourne dropped a third-down heave from the QB. Jones’ pass to tight end Hunter Henry on fourth-and-17 — after a delay of game penalty — was dropped and short of the first-down marker anyway.
The Patriots forced the Eagles to turn the ball over on downs and then had 1:57 to complete the comeback. They made it down to the Eagles’ 22-yard line before rookie wide receiver Kayshon Boutte caught a pass that would have gone for a first down, but he couldn’t get both feet in bounds. The Eagles kneeled on the ball for the win.
Jones said after the game that he felt he let his team down.
“They gave me the ball twice to win the game, and I couldn’t do it,” Jones said.
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick took a risk early in the fourth quarter down 22-14, going for it on fourth-and-3 on the Eagles’ 17-yard line rather than attempting a manageable 34-yard field goal with rookie kicker Chad Ryland. Jones was pressured and threw incomplete to Elliott for a turnover on downs.
“Made the best decision we could at the time,” he said. “Didn’t know we would be down there multiple times. Six minutes to go in the game. I don’t know. If we had kicked it, I’m sure you would be asking why didn’t we go for it.”
The Patriots’ defense then bent but didn’t break, allowing a 51-yard field goal from Jake Elliott to put the Eagles up by 11 points.
The Patriots’ offense made quick work of the Eagles’ defense on their ensuing drive with a six-play, 75-yard scoring drive that was capped off by an 11-yard touchdown pass from Jones to Kendrick Bourne. The Patriots’ successful two-point conversion was called back by a holding penalty. Jones’ next two-point attempt fell incomplete, making the game 25-20.
The Eagles kicked off the scoring in the first quarter after a 14-play, 61-yard drive that ate up 7:18 on the clock with a first-drive field goal.
The Patriots’ offense showed some promise early on its first drive before Jones’ throw to Bourne was too high and wide of its target. Bourne leapt, adjusted in the air and got his hands on the ball, but he couldn’t haul it in, and Slay came down with it for a 70-yard pick-six.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.