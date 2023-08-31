BOSTON — The Patriots are signing quarterbacks Bailey Zappe and Malik Cunningham to their practice squad, according to sources.
Zappe and Cunningham were both waived by the Patriots on Tuesday. They cleared waivers Wednesday at noon and re-joined the team in time for practice at 1:45 p.m.
Mac Jones currently remains the only quarterback on the Patriots’ 53-man roster.
None of the 14 players waived by the Patriots on Tuesday were claimed by other teams.
Waiving Zappe was viewed as a risk by the Patriots but the fourth-round pick did not generate enough interest to garner a waiver claim. The move paid off for New England.
A source said Tuesday afternoon that Zappe’s performance in training camp and preseason was not good enough in Bill O’Brien’s new offense “on multiple levels,” and that’s why he was waived. People within the organization were surprised that Zappe was waived after just one season with the team. One source felt that Zappe’s performance in 2022 warranted more security on the roster, though he did acknowledge Zappe’s rough transition to O’Brien’s new system.
Zappe was 30 of 51 for 253 yards with one touchdown in three preseason games. He was sacked six times and fumbled three times.
Zappe went 2-0 as a starter in place of Jones last season as a rookie in a watered-down version of the Patriots’ offense. His play tapered off in a loss to the Bears in Week 7 on “Monday Night Football,” and the Western Kentucky product didn’t take the field again last season.
Cunningham was signed by the Patriots as an undrafted free agent and earned a team-record $200,000 in total guarantees. He moved to wide receiver in the spring before earning more reps at quarterback prior to the Patriots’ preseason opener against the Houston Texans.
The former Louisville QB went 3 of 6 for 19 yards as a passer, carried the ball five times for 39 yards with a touchdown and caught one pass on eight targets for -1 yards this preseason.
The Patriots could still sign a veteran quarterback to their 53-man roster to back up Jones. Colt McCoy and A.J. McCarron are among the quarterbacks available.
If the Patriots do not sign another quarterback prior to Week 1, then they can elevate Zappe or Cunningham from the practice squad. A practice squad player can only be elevated three times before he has to be signed to the 53-man roster.
