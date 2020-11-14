Damien Harris isn’t interested in discussing any pain he’s dealing with, but it seems like he’ll be ready to go Sunday night against the Ravens.
The Patriots running back left in the fourth quarter of Monday night’s win over the Jets with a chest injury after he took a hard hit from linebacker Tarell Basham. He stayed on the ground for several minutes before being helped off the field and didn’t return. But he’s been practicing this week, albeit as a limited participant, and speaking with the media Friday was a good sign for his availability on Sunday.
“To be honest, I’m not really here to talk about that situation,” said Harris, who’s listed as questionable for Sunday on the injury report. “It happened, it’s over with. I’m out here trying to get myself ready to play in this game, and that’s what I’m focusing on. We’re playing a good, physical team this week and I’ve just been trying to do my part in getting myself as mentally ready, as physically ready to be able to play in this game and try to help us be successful and help us try to play our best game as an offense.”
Harris — who was having another productive game before the hit, with 14 carries for 71 yards — said he’s put more emphasis on taking care of his body this season, and being able to absorb the kind of hits he took on Monday. That includes prioritizing his body off the field with recovery, treatment and nutrition, all especially important for a running back like Harris who runs hard and physically.
“Somebody told me once that one of the best abilities you can have is availability, so having the ability to go out there and be available, be ready for whatever you’re needed, whenever you’re called on,” Harris said. “That’s part of being a pro, going out there and handling your business off the field just as much as on the field, that way you can stay ready and stay available.”