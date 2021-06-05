Patriots quarterback Cam Newton stopped participating midway through Friday’s OTA practice due to discomfort in his right hand.
An hour into practice, Newton began flexing his right hand and hunched over in apparent pain during an individual passing drill involving only quarterbacks. He initially consulted with offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, then walked over to team physician Dr. Mark Price and head athletic trainer Jim Whalen, who briefly examined his thumb and index finger. Returning to the drill area, Newton repeatedly held his right hand up next to his left, possibly to determine how swollen it had become.
Newton did not participate in any more drills or receive further medical attention. He watched the rest of practice from behind the participating quarterbacks, a strong indication the injury is minor.