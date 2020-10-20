Cam Newton admitted that the last two weeks since testing positive for COVID-19 has “without a doubt” been the strangest stretch of his career, and he still doesn’t know how he contracted the virus.
The Patriots quarterback, who returned in Sunday’s loss to the Broncos, opened up about his experience with COVID-19 during his weekly radio appearance on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” on Monday morning. Newton was the first Patriot to test positive on Oct. 2, forcing the NFL to postpone their game against the Chiefs, which he missed. Through it all, he hoped for the best.
“Here I am, I get prepared for something and then find out the day before that I’m not gonna go,” Newton said of learning he tested positive. “You go through it and games get rescheduled and you just sit there, you can’t work out, you can’t do anything, and obviously me being who I am, it’s not like you can just take this time to go vacation somewhere.”
Newton admitted he was fearful that he spread the virus to the rest of the team, especially after cornerback Stephon Gilmore tested positive on Oct. 7. There was a reported dinner between Newton and Gilmore — which Gilmore’s wife has refuted to have happened — but the quarterback was certainly concerned for his teammates
“I think the biggest scare here for everybody was just my daily routine of how many hours I put in the facility,” Newton said. “If anybody would have had a red flag, I think it would have been me. I didn’t want to put anyone else on the team in jeopardy.”
Newton said he used some of his time away from the team to binge on some TV shows — specifically “Vikings” and “Yellowstone” — andit was tough for him to watch the Chiefs loss from home, knowing he couldn’t help. But he’s taken the whole situation in stride as yet another hurdle he’s had to overcome recently in his life between career-altering injuries and being released by the Panthers.
“My life here in the last two years have in essence been like that, and my faith in the God I serve never wavers,” Newton said. “... There’s been a lot of unfortunate events that have transpired for me and this is not the only one, but yet I will not complain. I will look dead in His eyeball and not blink and I think that’s what any person would want to do and things that I’ve been faced with, it’s on the world’s display and I have to accept the challenge and be better from it.”