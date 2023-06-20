New England Patriots cornerback Jack Jones could be facing significant jail time after he was arrested on multiple weapons charges at Logan Airport over the weekend.
A spokesperson for the Suffolk District Attorney’s office told the Boston Globe that Jones would “face more than 30 years in prison” if he were to be convicted and sentenced consecutively on each of the charges he faces.
Massachusetts State Police accuse Jones of having two loaded firearms in his carry-on luggage at a security checkpoint at Logan. The 25-year-old faces two counts of the following charges:
Possession of a concealed weapon in a secure area of an airport.
Possession of ammunition without a Firearm Identification Card.
Unlawful possession of a firearm.
Carrying a loaded firearm.
Possession of a large-capacity feeding device.
According to WCVB, Jones was set to fly to Arizona when the TSA says they found two weapons “during the routine X-ray screening of carry-on luggage at the airport’s security checkpoint.’
Jones’ bail was set at $50,000 and is set to be arraigned in East Boston District Court.
The Patriots have not publicly commented on Jones’ arrest, but did confirm in a statement that they are aware of the incident.
“We have been notified that Jack Jones was arrested at Logan Airport earlier today,” a spokesperson said in a statement. “We are in the process of gathering more information and will not be commenting further at this time.”
As of Monday, there has been no update from the Patriots or NFL regarding any potential discipline or changes in his status on the roster.
We're in the middle of our annual crowdfunding campaign to support the Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab. Can you help us expand our local health care news and resources, and ensure they remain free for everyone to access?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.