When you mortgage the future in pursuit of a championship, sooner or later the bill is going to come due. We’ve seen it happen to the best teams over and over — most recently and spectacularly with the post-2018 Boston Red Sox — but somehow the New England Patriots always found a way to keep kicking the can down the road.
For two decades Bill Belichick successfully balanced short-term competitiveness with long-term sustainability, consistently stocking the roster with talent and depth while managing the salary cap, building up draft capital and then maximizing those assets.
But over the past few years that balance has fallen out of whack, and with Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline come and gone without any major moves, the Patriots are now left with a non-competitive roster badly in need of an offseason reset.
How did this happen? The simplest explanation is the Patriots went all in on Tom Brady’s final years and are now paying the price. By leaning more heavily on higher priced veterans the Patriots limited their ability to reshape the roster, a fact that Belichick is even willing to admit on the record.
“We were pretty heavily invested in our team in the past few years, from a salary cap standpoint we didn’t have much flexibility at all. I think that was obvious on the Cam Newton contract,” Belichick said in a recent interview with former Patriots offensive coordinator Charlie Weis on Sirius XM NFL Radio. “Then we had some opt-outs, so we lost some players there that would normally have been giving us significant amounts of playtime.”
Belichick later doubled down during his weekly interview with WEEI, saying the team sold out to win three Super Bowls, and this year they had less to work with.
“It’s not an excuse, it’s just a fact,” he said.
The salary cap numbers for this year aren’t pretty. As it stands now New England is carrying more than $26 million in dead money on its salary cap from players no longer on the team, including a $13.5 million hit for Tom Brady and $4.5 million for Antonio Brown. The team did eventually wind up with nearly $25 million in cap space just before the season due to COVID-19 opt outs, but by then the free agent market had been picked clean.
The Patriots also have a lot of money invested in non-premium positions, limiting the resources available to address the team’s positions of need. Most notably, the Patriots’ three quarterbacks have a combined cap hit of $2.7 million, while its three starting interior offensive linemen combine for a team-high $26.8 million.
While nobody would question the value and ability of players like Joe Thuney, David Andrews and Shaq Mason, if you were constructing a roster from scratch you would probably want that money being allocated the other way around.
New England also hasn’t done itself any favors by missing on several key draft picks over the last four years. Recent first-round picks Sony Michel and N’Keal Harry have not lived up to expectations so far, and others like second-round defensive backs Cyrus Jones and Duke Dawson were outright busts.
The good news is that relief is on its way. This coming offseason New England is projected to have some of the most cap space of any team in the league, a particularly advantageous position in a year where the cap is likely to decrease due to revenue shortfalls caused by the pandemic.
There’s no reason to believe the Patriots can’t get back on track going forward, but in order to get there the team is going to have to take its medicine.
Patriots acquire WR Ford
The Patriots did make one move before the trade deadline, acquiring wide receiver Isaiah Ford from the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a 2022 seventh-round draft pick. Ford, a 6-foot-2, 201-pound receiver, has made 18 catches for 184 yards and no touchdowns in seven games for the Dolphins this year. The 24-year-old was a seventh-round pick (No. 237 overall) in the 2017 NFL Draft.