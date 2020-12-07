For years, the Patriots made a habit of saving their best football for after Thanksgiving.
To knock off challengers who would charge at them in December with sights set on the AFC crown.
To clinch a first-round playoff bye, their reward for leading the pack after a 17-week slog.
Though today’s Pats are far from those Patriots, the team’s timing remains impeccable. For that reason, amid their toughest season in more than a decade, the Pats’ playoff hopes are only growing stronger.
The Patriots blasted the Chargers 45-0 in their best performance of the season Sunday in Los Angeles and hoisted themselves back to .500 for the first time since mid-October. The Pats dominated in every phase, none more than special teams, where they scored touchdowns via punt return and a blocked field goal, both firsts dating to 2014. Defensively, they coaxed two interceptions from Los Angeles quarterback and Rookie of the Year favorite Justin Herbert, while short-circuiting his deep set of weapons.
The Chargers (3-9) were ultimately limited to a season-low 258 yards, despite entering kickoff as slight favorites. It was the second-largest blowout in Patriots franchise history.
“We knew, and we said it all week: this is a good offensive skill group. So to come out here and hold them to zero points, and really play well in all phases of the game, defensively, is huge for us,” Pats captain Devin McCourty said. “And I think we know our formula. It’s trying to do it consistently each week.”
The win immediately leads the Pats (6-6) into another battle of Los Angeles on Thursday night, when the Rams will host them in a game that could decide their postseason fate. But for now, they can savor and enjoy.
Even Cam Newton.
Following the worst statistical outing of his career, Newton went 12-of-19 for 69 yards and a touchdown against the Chargers. He also scored twice on the ground and ran for 48 yards. Newton’s last rushing touchdown set the proverbial nail in LA’s coffin by powering the Pats to a 21-0 lead with less than a minute remaining in the first half.
Then Devin McCourty drove it home.
On the final play of the Chargers’ ensuing drive, McCourty raced a blocked Michael Badgley field goal 44 yards to pay dirt as time expired. Pats special teamer Cody Davis had flown through a gaping hole in the left side of the Chargers’ protection to swat it. McCourty’s score followed Gunner Olszewski’s punt return touchdown earlier in the second quarter, another stroke of special teams mastery.
Ahead 7-0, the Pats sprung Olszewski for a clean 70-yard return, the first score of his young career. Longtime captain Matthew Slater and backup wideout Donte Moncrief delivered the initial blocks, allowing Olszewski to zip 42 yards down the right sideline before he was contacted by a single Charger — punter Tyler Long — and then race into the end zone.
“It’s nice to see all their hard work and extra film study and extra time in practice and staying after practice to work on blocking kicks and stuff like that,” Patriots coach Bill Belichick said, “to see that pay off with results in a game.”
For the second time in three weeks, the Pats offense engineered an opening-drive touchdown. Newton capped the 13-play, run-heavy march with a 1-yard reach over the goal line. Newton and Damien Harris powered the offense with 57 combined rushing yards on that series and 128 on the day.
Immediately, the Chargers found their own groove on the ground, crossing midfield with ease on their first possession. However, Deatrich Wise’s sack on third down quickly threw them in reverse, and then Badgley missed a 46-yard field goal. It was the first of several special teams miscues for Los Angeles, including multiple penalties that restarted Patriot drives.
Other mistakes included Herbert’s interception by Pats linebacker Chase Winovich at the start of the second half. Winovich’s pick placed the Patriots on the cusp of the red zone, the starting point of another touchdown drive. This time, Newton scoring by rifling a 5-yard pass to N’Keal Harry, his second touchdown of the year.
J.C. Jackson intercepted Herbert on the next series, which led to a field goal for the Patriots that yielded a 38-0 advantage. Newton was sidelined after that, and backup Jarrett Stidham didn’t disappoint in mop-up duty, threading a 38-yard touchdown to Olszewski in the fourth quarter.
“This game and last week against Arizona just felt like really good team wins,” McCourty said. “No one side had to do everything. It was just contributions from everybody out there.”