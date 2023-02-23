Patriots assistant Matt Patricia is interviewing for the Broncos’ defensive coordinator job Wednesday, according to the NFL Network.
Patricia, who was replaced as the Patriots’ lead offensive assistant after one season, has been weighing his options since the team began the process of hiring new offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien. Patricia could either return in a new role next season, leave the organization or could sit out a year. Other reported candidates for Denver’s defensive coordinator position are former Jets and Bills head coach Rex Ryan and ex-Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph.
Under Patricia, the Patriots offense averaged 18.1 per game and endured its worst statistical season since 1995. Last offseason, Pats coach Bill Belichick opted to hire Patricia and former quarterbacks coach Joe Judge instead of replacing Josh McDaniels with an experienced offensive coordinator. Judge, who oversaw a statistical regression by quarterback Mac Jones, will reportedly be moved into a new position yet to be announced.
Prior to his stint as the Patriots’ offensive play-caller, Patricia worked as their defensive coordinator from 2012-2017. In 2018, he left to become the head coach in Detroit, where he lasted for two and a half seasons. Patricia returned to the Patriots in Jan. 2021 in a Senior Football Advisor role before Belichick handed him the keys to the offense a year later.
The Keene Sentinel, the Monadnock United Way and Impact Monadnock Business Ambassadors are partnering to boost literacy for the youngest among us and, as a bonus, give a lift to local news literacy, too. Between now and March 31, you can get a digital subscription to The Sentinel for $2.99 a week and with it comes a StartSmart™ package of durable board books for children 0 to 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.