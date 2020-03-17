In the wake of Tom Brady’s stunning — yet not completely unexpected — apparent departure from New England, some other key Patriots free agents are also headed out the door.
Linebacker Kyle Van Noy will sign a four-year contract with the Dolphins at the dawn of free agency, a source confirmed to the Boston Herald on Monday. Van Noy’s new deal is worth up to $51 million with $30 million guaranteed. The veteran linebacker was expected to cash in after three consecutive strong seasons with the Pats.
In 2019, he led the league’s top-ranked defense with three forced fumbles and 15 QB hits, while also posting 6.5 sacks, good for second on the team. Van Noy arrived via a midseason trade in 2016 and won two Super Bowls during his tenure with the Patriots. He will now face them twice a year as a divison rival.
Van Noy will also reunite with former Pats defensive play-caller Brian Flores, Miami’s second-year head coach. Van Noy can officially sign with the Dolphins on Wednesday at 4 p.m., the start of the new league year. He will turn 29 later this month.
News of Van Noy’s signing was first reported by the NFL Network. Van Noy tweeted his thanks to New England after news of his agreement broke saying: “Thank you NE!! Forever grateful!! Legendary!!!”
Van Noy rated as the 19th-best edge defender in the NFL last season, per Pro Football Focus. He was the Patriots’ most productive pass rusher in 2019. Judging by their leftover depth chart, it’s likely second year linebacker/defensive end Chase Winovich will get a shot at replacing Van Noy.
Fellow linebacker Shilique Calhoun remains a free agent, while Jamie Collins has left to join the Lions.
Pats LB Jamie Collins headed to Lions
Another Patriots linebacker lost.
Not two hours after news broke Monday night that Kyle Van Noy will sign a free-agent deal with the Dolphins, fellow linebacker Jamie Collins agreed to leave New England to join the Detroit Lions. Collins will receive a 3-year, $30 million contract built on $18 million in guarantees, a source confirmed to the Boston Herald. The 30-year-old enjoyed a career renaissance with the Patriots after returning to the franchise on a 1-year deal last May.
By the end of the 2019 season, Collins had led the NFL’s No. 1 defense with 81 tackles, seven sacks and three forced fumbles. He was the Pats’ best defender through September, helping them roll to an 8-0 start. Collins also finished as their most impactful blitzer on a per-snap basis, according to Pro Football Focus.
In Detroit, he will reunite with former defensive coordinator Matt Patricia, who is on the hot seat entering his third year as the Lions’ head coach. Collins enjoyed the best season of his career, an All-Pro second-team campaign, under Patricia in 2015.
Without Collins and Van Noy, the Patriots’ linebacker depth is down to Dont’a Hightower and Ja’Whaun Bentley. Elandon Roberts remains a free agent. Second-year edge defender Chase Winovich is the leading candidate to replace Van Noy on the edge.
Patriots use franchise tag on OG Joe Thuney
The first Patriots bombshells of free agency have dropped.
In a stunning move Monday, the Pats placed their franchise tag on left guard Joe Thuney before losing veteran linebackers Kyle Van Noy and Jamie Collins. Thuney was expected to hit the open market this week and receive one of the richest deals ever for an offensive lineman. By tagging Thuney, the Patriots can either retain him for the 2020 season or trade him.
The Pats have already invested heavily in their interior offensive line, inking right guard Shaq Mason to a 5-year, $50 million deal shortly before the 2018 season. Placing the franchise tag on Thuney will cost the team $14.78 million this year. Thuney was expected to draw interest from several teams with greater cap space than the Patriots, including AFC foes such as the Dolphins and Jets.
The 27-year-old Thuney established himself as one of the NFL’s best pass-blocking guards over the past two seasons. He rated the fifth-best guard in football last year, per Pro Football Focus player grades. Thuney originally entered the league was a third-round pick of the Patriots in 2016 out of N.C. State.
Thuney is still permitted to negotiate with other clubs. However, if he signs an offer sheet presented by another team, the Pats can still keep him by matching that deal or they will receive two first-round draft picks as compensation by letting him leave.
Upon placing the franchise tag on Thuney, the Patriots released the following statement: “Joe has been a model teammate and an essential element to our success since joining our team in 2016. The franchise designation allows both sides more time to try to reach the goal of a long-term agreement.”
The deadline for teams striking long-term deals with players who have been tagged is July 15. Having tagged Thuney, the Pats project to be up against the 2020 salary cap of $198.2 million.
But wait ... there’s more
Between Thuney staying and Van Noy and Collins leaving, veteran tight end Ben Watson announced his retirement from the NFL on social media. Watson had been set to hit free agency. He caught 17 passes for 173 yards last season.
Per a source, the Pats have been in contact with free-agent wide receiver Phillip Dorsett, who is back on the open market for the second straight offseason. Last year, he returned to New England on a 1-year contract. On Monday, Dorsett told ESPN he has received interest from the Jets, Chargers, Raiders, Seahawks and 49ers.
The Patriots have also been in “touch-and-go” contact with free-agent center Ted Karras, per a source. Karras started 15 games last year in place of David Andrews, who missed the season due to blood clots. As of late Monday night, there existed real interest between Karras and the Dolphins.
Earlier this week, it was reported the Pats have tendered restricted free agent defensive tackle Adam Butler at a second-round level and offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor at an original-round level. If either player signs with another team, the Patriots can either match the offer to retain him or receive corresponding draft compensation from that team. Otherwise, both players will return to New England on 1-year deals.