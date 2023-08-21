SPORTS-FBN-PATRIOTS-PACKERS-GET

The Patriots’ Isaiah Bolden is taken off the field on a stretcher after being injured in the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers during a preseason game at Lambeau Field Saturday.

 Patrick McDermott / Getty Images

Patriots rookie cornerback Isaiah Bolden was released from the hospital early Sunday morning and returned to New England with the rest of his teammates after a scary scene ensued Saturday night.






