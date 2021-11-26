Patriots great Richard Seymour was one of 26 players to be selected as a semifinalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s class of 2022, but Rodney Harrison didn’t make the cut.
Seymour, who played for the Pats from 2001-08 and was a significant contributor to three Super Bowl-winning teams on the defensive line, has now been a semifinalist for five consecutive seasons. Vince Wilfork was also selected as a semifinalist in his first eligible year.
Harrison, who was a standout on back-to-back Super Bowl teams in 2003 and 2004 and the first player in NFL history to record 30 career sacks and interceptions, was named a semifinalist last year but notably snubbed this year.
Appearing on WEEI’s “Merloni & Fauria,” Harrison was asked how he felt about the Hall not having much respect for his accomplishments.
“Just imagine some of the things that has gone across my mind, selfishly speaking, looking at the guys they chose in front of me, and saying, ‘Are you kidding me?’ ” he told the show’s hosts. “It’s just one of those things, and I’ve said this before, I know a whole bunch of Hall of Famers, but I’m never trading in my Super Bowl rings for a Hall of Fame jacket.
“The Hall of Fame, I can’t control,” he went on. “I went out there and did the best I could with what God gave me. I can’t control the rest. That’s up to somebody else.”
The 26 semifinalists will be trimmed to 15 finalists before the class is announced on Feb. 10 before Super Bowl 54.