SPORTS-FBN-GUREGIAN-COLUMN-GET

Alabama

Crimson Tide

offensive

coordinator

Bill O’Brien looks on prior to the game against

the Georgia

Bulldogs in the 2022 CFP

National

Championship Game in 2022

in Indianapolis.

 Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images/TNS

BOSTON — In Bill We Trust.

Tags






(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.