It took until the second day, but the Patriots have made their first picks in the 2020 NFL Draft. And having lost the greatest quarterback in league history, they went for the obvious need — defense.
Bill Belichick took Kyle Dugger, a safety out of Lenoir–Rhyne. Going with a defensive back makes sense, given their aging secondary. Two New England two starters at safety — Devin McCourty and Patrick Chung — are each 32 years old.
The Patriots traded out of the first round on Thursday night, dealing No. 23 overall for second and third-round picks from the Chargers.
Late in the round, the Pats traded two third-round picks to Baltimore for the 60th and 129th choices. Belichick then used No. 60 on Michigan edge rusher Josh Uche.
Uche immediately fills a need. He’s a 6-foot-1, 245 pound athletic edge rusher. Last year, he led Michigan with 8.5 sacks en route to earning second team All-Big Ten honors. He had seven sacks the year before in which he earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors. Uche led Michigan in sacks the past two seasons.
This offseason, the Patriots lost linebackers Kyle Van Noy, Jamie Collins and Elandon Roberts. Van Noy and Collins finished 1-2 for sacks on the Patriots, so edge rusher was a big need heading into the 2020 NFL draft. That’s where Uche comes in.
Uche was a late bloomer in college. He didn’t start any games for Michigan during his first three years — even when he led the team in sacks in 2017. Last year, was his first as a starter and he finished with 8.5 sacks, 35 tackles, 11.5 for loss and two forced fumbles.
