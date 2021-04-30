The future has arrived in Foxboro.
The Patriots took Alabama quarterback Mac Jones with the 15th pick in the first round of the NFL Draft Thursday night, signifying a belief in Jones as their next face of the franchise. Jones led the Crimson Tide to a national championship last year, his only full season as a collegiate starter. He completed 77.4 percent of his passes for 4,500 yards, 41 touchdowns and four interceptions.
“This is what I wanted all along,” Jones told the NFL Network after his selection. “I can’t wait to play for really the greatest franchise in NFL history.”
Jones was the fifth quarterback taken in the first round. He’s highly regarded for his leadership, football IQ and middle-of-the-field accuracy. Jones protects the football well, and his ability to throw with anticipation is regarded as the best in this year’s quarterback class.
Questions about Jones during the draft process pertained to his mobility, arm strength and surrounding cast. Jones threw to a pair of top-10 picks last season and was protected by the best offensive line in college football.
Jones’ pro ceiling was also considered to be lower than the quarterbacks who went ahead of him; namely Ohio State’s Justin Fields and North Dakota State’s Trey Lance. The best player comparison he was afforded during the draft process was Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, a former MVP. Most evaluators believe Jones is destined to become a middle-of-the-pack quarterback.
The Pats believe differently.
“I’m looking forward to taking Bill Belichick’s coaching,” Jones said. “And it’s going to be a lot of fun.”
Jones is the first Patriots quarterback drafted in the first round since Drew Bledsoe in 1993. He will soon sign a four-year deal with a fifth-year team option. He is expected to compete with Cam Newton for the starting job in training camp.
In January, Jones met with the Patriots at the Senior Bowl, where he established himself as the best quarterback in attendance. In college, he played under Nick Saban, a Belichick confidant. Jones displayed his pinpoint accuracy in every game and Alabama’s Pro Day in March, the only showcase Belichick attended among those featuring first-round quarterbacks.
At his Pro Day, Jones scripted a staple play from Navy’s playbook into his workout, an effort to catch Belichick’s eye.
“Obviously, I know Belichick loves Navy, so I showed him that,” Jones said. “It’s all fun and games out here.”
The Jaguars opened the night by taking Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 pick, a foregone conclusion for months. Lawrence was viewed as a generational talent for the entirety of his college career, first winning the national championship as a freshman and then leading Clemson to the College Football Playoff in each of his last two seasons. The Jets followed by picking BYU quarterback Zach Wilson at No. 2 overall, another widely expected selection.
The 49ers unofficially kicked off the draft at third overall, where they called on Lance. San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan later said Lance was the team’s target all along, after the Niners traded two future first-round picks and a third-rounder to move up to No. 3. Lance is expected to sit behind Jimmy Garoppolo for the 2021 season.
No quarterbacks went until eight picks later, when the Bears traded up with the Giants to select Fields at No. 11. Chicago surrendered their first-rounder at 20th overall, a fifth-round pick, a 2022 first-round pick and 2022 fourth-rounder in the deal. Around Fields’ selection, two potential Patriots targets were taken, with Alabama wideout Devonta Smith going to the Eagles and Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons falling to Dallas at 12.
All along, Jones sat in the green room — the future of the Patriots franchise waiting to take his first steps into his new life.