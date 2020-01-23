Patriots cornerback Joejuan Williams was arrested and booked on several charges in Tennessee last week, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.
According to multiple reports, Williams, a Nashville native, was pulled over on Friday, Jan. 17, on a stretch of Interstate 40 between Knoxville and Nashville when police discovered an unnamed controlled substance, prescription drugs and drug paraphernalia. The 22-year-old now faces charges for speeding, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of legend drugs without a prescription.
A Patriots spokesman confirmed the team is aware of Williams’ situation.
The Pats drafted Williams in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-4, 212-pound cover man worked out multiple times for the Patriots during the draft process, including once before Bill Belichick. His efforts were enough to convince the Pats to trade up and select him at 45th overall, despite rostering an already loaded group of cornerbacks.
Williams signed a four-year deal worth $6.6 million in the weeks after the draft. After a slow start to training camp, Williams played sparingly in 10 regular-season game appearances over his rookie year. He finished with four tackles and one pass deflection.