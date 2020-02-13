FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots have gotten a head start on free agency.
The Pats agreed to a multi-year contract extension with director of player personnel Nick Caserio on Tuesday, a league source confirmed to the Herald. Caserio, the highest-ranking member of the team’s personnel department, was in the final year of his contract. The 44-year-old executive has been the team’s director of player personnel since 2008 and an integral part of the Patriots’ dynasty.
Caserio fills several roles within the organization, including personnel evaluation, game-day operations and hands-on coaching during practices. The team appeared to be in danger of losing him in June, when the Texans requested to interview him for their vacant general manager position. However, language in Caserio’s contract prevented him from interviewing, and Houston later handed coach Bill O’Brien the title of general manager.
— Compiled from news services