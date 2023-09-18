FOXBORO, Mass. — Patriots quarterback Mac Jones for the second straight week had the ball in his hands with the chance to extend the game and came up short in excruciating fashion.
The Patriots took over from their own 45-yard line after a missed 55-yard kick from Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders down 24-17. The Patriots went 22 yards on five plays to set up a fourth-and-3 from the Dolphins 33-yard line. Quarterback Mac Jones hit tight end Mike Gesicki for what appeared to be heading for a 1-yard loss. Gesicki, with some heads-up thinking, lateraled to guard Cole Strange. The play was initially ruled a first down. On further review, Strange was decided to be inches short.
That was game. The Dolphins kneeled on the ball to squeak past the Patriots, who are now 0-2 on the young season, 24-17.
Rookie cornerback Christian Gonzalez made the play of the day, intercepting Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on a deep ball to wide receiver Tyreek Hill that had just a little bit too much air under it with 9:56 left in the game. The Patriots’ offense, however, couldn’t do anything with the ball on their ensuing possession. Quarterback Mac Jones was sacked on second down after a first-down incompletion. His third-down heave on third-and-20 fell in front of tight end Mike Gesicki’s one-arm desperation reach.
The Dolphins quickly responded with an unblocked 43-yard touchdown rush from running back Raheem Mostert.
Jones then led his team on a nine-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a 2-yard touchdown plunge from running back Rhamondre Stevenson.
Jones, who finished 31-of-42 for 231 yards with one touchdown and one interception, hit tight end Hunter Henry for a six-yard touchdown with 11:21 left in the game in the Patriots’ previous offensive series. That play ended an eight-play, 58-yard scoring drive after the Patriots’ defense stepped up in a big way.
The Patriots made it down to the Dolphins’ 22-yard line with 52 seconds left in the third quarter before Jones tossed a 50-50 ball low and shallow to wide receiver DeVante Parker. The odds were not in Jones’ favor, as Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard ripped the ball away from Parker and kept both feet in bounds for the interception.
The Patriots got the ball on the Dolphins’ 49-yard line after special-teams maven Brenden Schooler got a running start on a nifty play design and blocked a field goal attempt from kicker Jason Sanders. Patriots safety Kyle Dugger recovered the block to give his team quality field position. But they couldn’t capitalize.
Jones’ interception was the Patriots’ second turnover of the game. Patriots rookie wide receiver Demario Douglas fumbled after picking up enough yards to convert on third-and-8 before getting stripped from behind on the final play of the first quarter. The Dolphins responded with an 11-play, 78-yard touchdown drive that culminated with an 8-yard rush from running back Raheem Mostert into the end zone. Mostert found the end zone on an 8-yard scamper with 9:43 left in the second quarter to cap off an 11-play, 73-yard scoring drive.
The Dolphins kicked off the scoring on their first drive as Sanders booted through a 23-yard field goal after the Patriots’ defense bent but didn’t break.
The Patriots appeared to be going into the half down just one score after rookie kicker Chad Ryland made his first career field goal, a 49-yarder, with 1:53 left in the first half. The Dolphins then took the ball 75 yards down the field on eight plays and Tagovailoa hit wide receiver Tyreek Hill for a 2-yard touchdown.
The Patriots’ cornerback depth was tested with starter Jonathan Jones out with an ankle injury and Jack Jones on injured reserve. Gonzalez and Marcus Jones started. Marcus Jones suffered a shoulder injury and was ruled out of the game. That led to more snaps for cornerbacks Myles Bryant and Shaun Wade.
The Patriots limited Hill to five catches on nine targets for 40 yards with the touchdown. Waddle caught four passes on six targets for 86 yards. Tagovailoa went 21-of-30 for 249 yards with a touchdown and interception.
