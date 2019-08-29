The Patriots restocked their offensive line depth on Wednesday by swinging two separate trades — one with the Arizona Cardinals for Korey Cunningham and another with the Baltimore Ravens for Jermaine Eluemunor.
After an offseason of issues as the Pats tried to find tackle depth, the trade for Cunningham gives the team a new swing tackle. The 6-foot-6-inch, 311-pound lineman out of the University of Cincinnati announced the trade on his Instagram page. According to ESPN, the Patriots sent a sixth-round pick to the Cardinals in the deal.
This marks Cunningham’s second season in the NFL. The 2018 seventh-rounder started six games for the Cardinals at left tackle last season, filling in for starter D.J. Humphries. He was placed on the injured reserve with a foot injury in Week 16.
According to The Boston Globe, the Patriots also beefed up the interior of their line by acquiring Eluemunor for an undisclosed draft pick. The 6-foot-4-inch, 338-pound lineman was a fifth-round pick in 2017. He’s started two games at right guard and one at left tackle for the Ravens. At Texas A&M, he had played both tackle and guard.