GREEN BAY, Wisc. — The Patriots got their first look at Ezekiel Elliott in a navy blue No. 15 practice jersey Wednesday and are already excited about what the three-time Pro Bowl selection can bring to their offense.
Elliott’s whirlwind 24-hour span of flying from Dallas to New England, signing his one-year contract, traveling to Green Bay with the rest of his teammates and going over the basics of the offense ended with him participating in walk-through drills in his first official day as a Patriots running back.
“Zeke’s awesome so far,” quarterback Mac Jones said Wednesday. “Already was in there getting some reps, so that was pretty cool to see fresh off a plane trying to come out here and compete. But yeah, he seems like a great fit. Really want to just take him under our wing. He’s a guy who’s played a lot of football in the NFL. So, just trying to learn from him too.”
The Patriots worked individually as a team on Clark Hinkle Field under the backdrop of Lambeau field before joining the Packers at Ray Nitschke Field for joint practices. Elliott took handoffs from Jones and Bailey Zappe and caught passes from Jones before sitting out the rest of practice as fellow running backs Rhamondre Stevenson, Kevin Harris and J.J. Taylor handled the full-contact workload.
Jones’ primary concern was making sure Elliott looked the part of his new team.
“He just got here. He was just in his pajamas,” Jones said laughing. “Really just trying to get him some Patriots gear and make sure he’s good to go. He knows football. It’s just the terminology is a little bit different.”
The Patriots backfield already needed a dependable veteran to complement Stevenson before backup Pierre Strong started missing practice time last week. Stevenson carried the load for the Patriots as Damien Harris, who signed with the Buffalo Bills as a free agent this offseason, dealt with injuries. Stevenson’s workload was being managed early in practice to make sure he could stay fresh through the season. Adding Elliott will help that, as well.
“Yeah, it’s good to have Zeke,” head coach Bill Belichick said. “We had a good visit with him, and I look forward to working with him.”
Elliott carried the ball 231 times for 876 yards with 12 touchdowns for the Cowboys last season before getting released for contractual reasons in March. It was the first season of Elliott’s career that he averaged less than 4 yards per carry. He also caught 17 passes for 92 yards.
Belichick made sure Elliott was prepared to handle some practice time Wednesday.
“I spent time with him last night and on the trip, on terminology and plays and protections, things like that,” Belichick said. “We’ll work him in there when he’s ready and we’ll see how that goes.”
