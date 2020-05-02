The Chiefs bought themselves some time to take care of their franchise quarterback financially, exercising a fifth-year team contract option on Patrick Mahomes this week.
Mahomes said during a Friday Zoom call that he understands the situation, that negotiations toward a lucrative new multi-year contract will take time. He grew up as the son of a Major League Baseball player, after all, so he gained exposure to how the contract process works.
The Chiefs have assured that retaining Mahomes via a long-term deal remains a priority, and the Super Bowl MVP has faith that everything will work out to everyone’s satisfaction eventually.
“I’ve been in a unique situation where I’ve grown up getting to see a lot of guys go through contracts and doing a lot of different things, having an understanding of how it all works,” Mahomes said. “For me, obviously, I want to be a Chief for a long time. I want to have a contract that says that and I can go out there and know I have that security and everything like that.
“I understand and trust the Chiefs organization and everybody in it that they’re going to handle it the right way. I trust my representation that they’re going to let me ease my mind and let me go out there and just love the game I’ve loved playing.”
Mahomes’ faith in the Chiefs organization is well-placed, especially in light of recent comments from Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt.
“It’s a priority for us and it’s also a priority for Patrick’s team,” Hunt said last weekend during the NFL Draft. “So I know it’s something that’s going to get done in the near-term.”
With the fifth-year club option in place, the Chiefs are now working toward an extension that makes sense for Mahomes, who projects to perhaps become the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL.
He’s done his part as a record-setting quarterback over the past two seasons to earn the pay raise, leading the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl win in 50 years. Since taking over as their starter in 2018, Mahomes holds a 23-7 record and was named NFL MVP and first-team All-Pro in 2018.
With such accomplishments and an array of record-setting performances on his resume, Mahomes appears content knowing the money will eventually take care of itself.
In the meantime, he will continue playing the game of football the only way he knows how.
“Whenever that happens, it happens,” Mahomes said. “But I’m going to focus on being the best football player I can be every single day.”