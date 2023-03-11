NEW YORK — Georgetown parted ways with men’s basketball head coach Patrick Ewing on Thursday, the school announced.
The moves comes a day after the Hoyas (7-25) suffered a 32-point loss to Villanova (17-15) in the first round of the Big East tournament.
“I am very proud to be a graduate of Georgetown University,” Ewing said in a statement. “And I am very grateful to President [John J.] DeGioa for giving me the opportunity to achieve my ambition to be a head basketball coach. It is particularly meaningful for me to be in charge of the basketball program at my alma mater. I wish the program nothing but success. I will always be a Hoya.”
The Knicks legend spent six seasons coaching the Hoyas and was unable to achieve the success he did as a player. Ewing was 75-109 as coach with just one winning season (2018-19) during his tenure, amassing just 13 wins in his final two seasons.
Before parting ways with the program, Ewing said Wednesday that he had “no thoughts” about his future.
The Keene Sentinel, the Monadnock United Way and Impact Monadnock Business Ambassadors are partnering to boost literacy for the youngest among us and, as a bonus, give a lift to local news literacy, too. Between now and March 31, you can get a digital subscription to The Sentinel for $2.99 a week and with it comes a StartSmart™ package of durable board books for children 0 to 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.