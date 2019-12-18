The Detroit Lions lifted the fog of uncertainty surrounding the job security of the team’s general manager and coach Tuesday morning, informing both Bob Quinn and Matt Patricia they would return in their roles for the 2020 season.
In a meeting with a small group of local reporters, team owner Martha Ford, vice chair and daughter Sheila Ford Hamp and team president Rod Wood elaborated on the decision and expectations going forward.
“We expect to be a playoff contender and those are our expectations, which we’ve expressed to both Bob and to Matt,” Ford said.
— Compiled from news services