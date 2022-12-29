The Bruins were not perfect in their two-game road excursion to Ottawa and New Jersey. In fact, they played some stretches of truly bad hockey.
But one aspect of their game that was consistently excellent on the quick roadie was their goaltending. And with that being the most important position in the game — always has been, always will be — the B’s took three out of four points on a challenging trip. Linus Ullmark recorded 30 saves (a good percentage of them being the high-quality variety) and the B’s got the key late goal to beat the New Jersey Devils, 3-1, at the Prudential Center on Wednesday. Ullmark, the leading Vezina Trophy candidate, improved to 20-1-1 with a 1.94 goals against average and .936 save percentage.
While the goalies can put their team in position to win games, they can’t win them on their own. And the 28-4-3 B’s have shown time and again that they know how to turn a subpar execution into two points. And on Wednesday, it an old reliable who stepped to the forefront.
Captain Patrice Bergeron, who had a goal taken off the board on Tuesday because of an offside challenge, gave the B’s the go-ahead goal with 4:09 left in regulation when he deflected a Hampus Lindholm shot in traffic past Vitek Vanecek.
Former Devil Pavel Zacha then added the insurance empty net goal with 1:49 left to finish it off.
This team does not grasp the concept of the “scheduled loss.” It was the second time in a week that the B’s faced the young and talented, but sagging, Devils on the second half of a back-to-back and they beat them both times in regulation, essentially outlasting them in both games. Nearly at the halfway mark of the season, the B’s have yet to lose two consecutive games.
“It’s finding ways to win hockey games,” said Bergeron, when asked what has distinguished this Bruins team on TNT. “You’re not going to have your ‘A’ game all the time. Tonight was one of those nights. It’s sticking with it, playing for each other, finding ways to win games. As a team, we’re not satisfied. You see guys want to get better, want to improve our game, collectively and individually. I think it speaks volumes for the team that we have.”
The Bruins had taken an improbable 1-0 lead into the third period, but Nico Hischier tied it up at 6:11 of the third as slapped a tight redirection past Ullmark in the crease.
But on the winner, Brad Marchand dropped it back for Lindholm at the point and the D-man let a high wrister fly. Bergeron got his stick on it to deflect it home. It was close to being a high stick, but not close enough to for Jersey coach Lindy Ruff to challenge it. It held up as Bergeron’s 14th and the GWG.
For the second night in a row, the B’s played a scoreless first period. And for the second consecutive night, it was because their goaltender was excellent. On Tuesday, it as Jeremy Swayman, on Wednesday, Ullmark was busy early.
The Devils outshot the B’s 14-8 in the first, despite the fact that the B’s had the only power play, which was ineffective. Ullmark stopped plenty of prime chances, the best of which was a Miles Wood breakaway. Jesper Boqvist also had a clean break-in after a Derek Forbort turnover, but the crossbar came to the rescue.
The B’s had very little going in the first. Trent Frederic, playing fourth line center for the injured Tomas Nosek, appeared to try to ignite his team when he took on 6-foot-6, 230-pound defenseman Kevin Bahl and delivered the better of the shots, though most landed on Bahl’s helmet.
Ullmark continued to keep the B’s in the game in the second the period as the skaters again turned over the puck, often unforced. It appeared as though Dawson Mercer might finally put the Devils up by a goal when he took the puck behind the net and held it for an instant. As Ullmark was falling forward, Mercer had plenty of top-shelf space but Ullmark somehow got his blocker on it.
The B’s were better in the second, holding a 13-7 shot advantage, but they were facing a difficult third period after playing on Tuesday. And as they usually do, they found a way to win the critical period.
