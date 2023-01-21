In the midst of one of the best seasons of his career, David Pastrnak was one of 12 players to be chosen for the 2023 NHL All-Star game through fan voting, the NHL announced Thursday. He joins Bruins’ goaltender Linus Ullmark and coach Jim Montgomery in South Florida. It’s Pastrnak’s third career selection.
The 26-year-old forward has a team-high 36 goals and 28 assists, leading Boston with 63 points. Pastrnak is tied for fourth in Bruins history with Cam Neely, Peter McNab and captain Patrice Bergeron with six career 30-goal seasons.
Pastrnak is set to be a free agent after this season.
Pastrnak made his first All-Star appearance in 2019 and returned in 2020 when he was named the NHL All-Star Game MVP.
Pastrnak was joined by Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews and Tampa Bay Lightning netminder Andrei Vasilevskiy in the fan selection to represent the Atlantic Division. The 12 All-Stars selected joined the 32 players who were selected by the NHL’s Hockey Operations department, with Ullmark already chosen to represent Boston.
This was Ullmark’s first all-star selection.
Montgomery, the first-year Bruins coach, will lead the Atlantic Division, while former Boston and first-year Las Vegas Knights coach Bruce Cassidy will lead the Pacific Division.
Starting his career with the Bruins after being selected 25th overall in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft, Pastrnak has remained in Boston for all nine years of his career. With 275 goals and 292 assists for 567 points, Pastrnak ranks 10th in Bruins history for goals, third in hat tricks, 19th in assists, and 15th in points.
NHL All-Star Weekend will take place at the Florida Panthers’ FLA Live Arena from Feb. 3-4.
Here are the full All-Star rosters for all four divisions:
Linus Ullmark (G), Boston Bruins
David Pastrnak (F), Boston Bruins
Nikita Kucherov (F), Tampa Bay Lightning
Andrei Vasilevskiy (G), Tampa Bay Lightning
Dylan Larkin (F), Detroit Red Wings
Mitch Marner (F), Toronto Maple Leafs
Auston Matthews (F), Toronto Maple Leafs
Nick Suzuki (F), Montreal Canadiens
Tage Thompson (F), Buffalo Sabres
Brady Tkachuk (F), Ottawa Senators
Matthew Tkachuk (F), Florida Panthers
Andrei Svechnikov (F), Carolina Hurricanes
Johnny Gaudreau (F), Columbus Blue Jackets
Jack Hughes (F), New Jersey Devils
Brock Nelson (F), New York Islanders
Ilya Sorokin (G), New York Islanders
Igor Shesterkin (G), New York Rangers
Artemi Panarin (F), New York Rangers
Adam Fox (D), New York Rangers
Kevin Hayes (F), Philadelphia Flyers
Sidney Crosby (F), Pittsburgh Penguins
Alex Ovechkin (F), Washington Capitals
Clayton Keller (F), Arizona Coyotes
Seth Jones (D), Chicago Blackhawks
Cale Makar (D), Colorado Avalanche
Mikko Rantanen (F), Colorado Avalanche
Nathan MacKinnon (F), Colorado Avalanche
Jason Robertson (F), Dallas Stars
Kirill Kaprizov (F), Minnesota Wild
Juuse Saros (G), Nashville Predators
Vladimir Tarasenko (F), St. Louis Blues
Josh Morrissey (D), Winnipeg Jets
Connor Hellebuyck (G), Winnipeg Jets
Troy Terry (F), Anaheim Ducks
Nazem Kadri (F), Calgary Flames
Connor McDavid (F), Edmonton Oilers
Leon Draisaitl (F), Edmonton Oilers
Stuart Skinner (G), Edmonton Oilers
Kevin Fiala (F), Los Angeles Kings
Erik Karlsson (D), San Jose Sharks
Matty Beniers (F), Seattle Kraken
Elias Pettersson (F), Vancouver Canucks
Bo Horvat (F), Vancouver Canucks
Logan Thompson (G), Vegas Golden Knights
