In the midst of one of the best seasons of his career, David Pastrnak was one of 12 players to be chosen for the 2023 NHL All-Star game through fan voting, the NHL announced Thursday. He joins Bruins’ goaltender Linus Ullmark and coach Jim Montgomery in South Florida. It’s Pastrnak’s third career selection.

Tags






(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.