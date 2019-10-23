BOSTON — The Boston Bruins had to be happy with every result on Tuesday night.
Secondary scoring pitched in for the game-winning goal, the players who were supposed to score did, and David Pastrnak remained white-hot as the Bruins earned two divisional points in a 4-2 win over the Maple Leafs at TD Garden.
“Everything catches my eye with him lately,” said Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy on the Czech nicknamed “Pasta.” “He’s just on it, he’s on pucks, he’s strong, his conditioning seems great. He’s playing a lot of minutes, hard minutes against good players every night. Play-making ability, he’s making plays as well, getting his shot off. I think last year he was fighting the puck a little bit in the playoffs, for whatever reason. I think it was rust to be honest with you, a few times late in the year. He’s spot on this year.”
After the overtime loss in Toronto on Saturday night, the Bruins ended up with three out of a possible four points in their early-season back-to-back with their rival.
And Tuukka Rask, who he faced the team that shipped him to the Bruins more than a decade ago, earned the win against 29 shots in his 500th career game.
“They want to win for him every night, but I think they realized tonight was a special night, and I thought we played pretty well in front of him,” said Cassidy. “Like I said, I think in the second period, we got a little sloppy, probably on the power play giving up these odd-man rushes that weren’t necessary, forcing plays that weren’t there, take what’s given type of mentality, and I think we got back to that in the third, even though it was just five on five. So, I’m sure they’re very happy for Tuukka.”
Brett Ritchie scored in the third period to break a tie game after the Leafs had come from behind twice to tie the Bruins.
Earlier in the game, it looked like the Bruins would have had another goal on the board, but they had yet another tally waved off the to start the night.
After Michael Hutchinson failed to cover the puck, a scramble found Pastrnak with the puck in the low circle and he fired in what would have been his 10th goal of the season.
The Leafs challenged the play for offsides, and the officials determined Patrice Bergeron had crossed the blue line before the puck, erasing the Bruins would-have-been 1-0 advantage.
It didn’t derail him from putting the Bruins ahead 1-0 without any interference.
With 16:26 gone in the first, the Bruins went to their first power play. Pastrnak took the puck to the net himself and chipped it in between his legs for a 1-0 lead, sans offsides challenge.
“I tried it a couple times in practice,” he said of the move. “It didn’t work. But, it worked today.”
Despite two power plays prior, the Leafs knotted things up with 15:37 left in the second.
Kasperi Kapanen was left alone on a zone entry, and he sniped the puck past Rask from the top of the left faceoff dot right off the heels of an early middle frame power play for the Bruins, and right after Anders Bjork stung a shot off the post.
It didn’t take long for Pastrnak to do something to get the Bruins back on the board again.
This time, he swung a no-look pass from the boards to the edge of the slot, where he connected with Brad Marchand who ripped in the go-ahead goal less than two minutes after the Leafs’ goal.
With 7:06 left in the second, Alex Kerfoot rifled a shot through from the high slot to bring it back to a deadlock yet again, this time 2-2.
With 13:25 left in the third, the secondary scoring did its part.
Ritchie nabbed his second tally of the year with a shot from the edge of the right circle that bounced in the net to put the Bruins back ahead for the third time, 3-2.
Toronto got a power play chance with 4:12 left in the third, but they didn’t make anything of it.
Former Maple Leaf Par Lindholm put the final nail in the coffin with 2:03 left with a rebound off Frederik Andersen for the Bruins fourth goal of the night.
The Bruins host the defending Stanley Cup champion Blues at the Garden on Saturday night before heading to New York to face the Rangers the next day.