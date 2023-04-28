The opening round of the NFL draft Thursday night is all about the quarterbacks. It began as expected, with the Carolina Panthers selecting Alabama quarterback Bryce Young with the No. 1 pick.
Young became the first of the four to five quarterbacks expected to be chosen Thursday night to come off the board. He'd emerged as the anticipated pick of the Panthers in recent weeks, although there had been some speculation this week about a potential last-minute switch by Carolina to Kentucky quarterback Will Levis. That didn't happen.
The Panthers will rebuild around Young, the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner. He will play for Carolina's new head coach, Frank Reich. The Panthers traded up last month to get the top selection from the Chicago Bears.
NFL talent evaluators praised Young's poise and passing accuracy, which must compensate for his small stature. He was measured at the NFL scouting combine at just above 5-foot-10, while weighing in at 204 pounds.
"We have not had a Bryce Young in the draft," ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. said recently. "We've had quarterbacks that didn't have the ideal, at the time, height. But they've had weight. They had the frame. Bryce Young doesn't have either. That's why he's an outlier. He's a once-in-a-lifetime quarterback. We have never in the history of the common draft had a quarterback his size - 5-10 and a quarter, only probably going to play at 190 [pounds], 185 - go in the first round, let alone No. 1 overall."
The Houston Texans followed the Panthers' pick by taking another quarterback, C.J. Stroud, and Anthony Richardson went at No. 4 to the Indianapolis Colts. Levis, meanwhile, slid all the way down the first-round board.
After not a single running back went in the first round last year, there were two in this year's top 12: Texas' Bijan Robinson (No. 8, to the Atlanta Falcons) and Alabama's Jahmyr Gibbs (No. 12, to the Detroit Lions).
It took a while for the wide receiver position to become a focal point, but once it did, the floodgates opened up. For the first time ever, four straight teams selected wideouts in the first round, starting with the Seattle Seahawks with Ohio State's Jaxon Smith-Njigba at No. 20. The L.A. Chargers grabbed TCU's Quentin Johnson next, followed by the Baltimore Ravens selecting Boston College's Zay Flowers at No. 22. The Minnesota Vikings completed the run with USC's Jordan Addison at No. 23.
Pre-draft indications suggested the Texans would use the second pick on a pass rusher. The Texans instead took C.J. Stroud, a hugely productive passer at Ohio State. He comes with risk - he'll never have a better receiving corps than the one he threw to at OSU.
It turned out the Texans were not choosing between quarterback and pass rusher. They were getting both. They dealt the 12th pick and more to Arizona to move up to No. 3 and snagged Will Anderson. In a draft regarded to have a small handful of blue-chip players, the Texans got two of them, including their choice of non-QBs.
The Indianapolis Colts then used the No. 4 choice on Florida's Anthony Richardson.
The Philadelphia Eagles traded up one spot and selected one of this draft's most polarizing players, Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter, with the No. 9 pick.
The Eagles, like any other NFL teams considering Carter, had to weigh on- and off-field considerations.
Carter once was regarded as a contender to be the top choice in the draft. But he pleaded no contest last month to misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and racing in connection to a January vehicle crash in which Georgia football player Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy were killed. Carter was sentenced to probation, a $1,000 fine and community service.
The Tennessee Titans had a chance to address their quarterback situation with the 11th pick in this NFL draft. They didn't.
The Titans used the No. 11 choice on Northwestern offensive lineman Peter Skoronski. He can play either guard or tackle.
Quarterbacks Levis and Hendon Hooker of Tennessee were available for the Titans pick. But they opted to try to strengthen their offensive line for veteran quarterback Ryan Tannehill.
The draft, held this year in Kansas City, Mo., will continue Friday at 7 p.m. Eastern time with the second and third rounds. Rounds 4 through 7 begin Saturday at 12 p.m. Eastern time. All three days of the draft will air on ESPN, ABC and NFL Network.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.