SPORTS-DID-KEITH-TKACHUKS-CRITICISM-SPARK-1-MI

The Florida Panthers’ blockbuster trade to acquire Matthew Tkachuk proved to be fruitful as the left wing produced 40 goals and 69 assists in a Hart Trophy-worthy season.

 Alie Skowronski

The Bruins are the clear favorites to beat the Florida Panthers in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. The B’s earned that right/burden by virtue of their record-breaking 65-win season.






(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.