CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers have fired head coach Ron Rivera.
Rivera had been the Panthers head coach since 2011, accumulating a 76-63-1 regular-season record, the most wins in franchise history, and 3-4 postseason record. This season, the Panthers are 5-7 and are in the midst of a four-game losing streak. Secondary coach Perry Fewell will take over as interim head coach.
Quarterbacks coach Scott Turner will take over as offensive coordinator and Norv Turner will transition to special assistant to head coach.
“I believe this is the best decision for the long-term success of our team,” team owner David Tepper said in a statement. “I have a great deal of respect for Ron and the contributions he has made to this franchise and to this community. I wish him the best. I will immediately begin the search for the next head coach of the Carolina Panthers.”
Rivera, 57, made a name for himself as a defensive guru, beginning in his playing days for the Bears and later as a coordinator with Chicago and San Diego.
Defense had often been a staple for his Carolina teams, but this season, it has been one of the Panthers’ many flaws, especially against the run. In Sunday’s loss to Washington, Carolina allowed 248 rushing yards (8.3 yards per carry), with was the fifth-worst performance in team history.
— Charlotte Observer