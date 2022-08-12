WASHINGTON — Fernando Tatis Jr. will not play for the Padres this season.
The 23-year-old shortstop was suspended Friday for 80 games by Major League Baseball for violation of the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy.
“I have been informed by Major League Baseball that a test sample I submitted returned a positive result for Clostebol, a banned substance,” Tatis said in a statement issued by the MLB Players Association. “It turns out that I inadvertently took a medication to treat ringworm that contained Clostebol. I should have used the resources available to me in order to ensure that no banned substances were in what I took. I failed to do so. I want to apologize to Peter (Seidler, the Padres’ chairman) AJ (Preller, the Padres’ President of Baseball Operation), the entire Padres organization, my teammates, Major League Baseball, and fans everywhere for my mistake. I have no excuse for my error, and I would never do anything to cheat or disrespect this game I love. I have taken countless drug tests throughout my professional career, including on March 29, 2022, all of which have returned negative results until this test. I am completely devastated. There is nowhere else in the world I would rather be than on the field competing with my teammates. After initially appealing the suspension, I have realized that my mistake was the cause of this result, and for that reason I have decided to start serving my suspension immediately. I look forward to rejoining my teammates on the field in 2023.”
Tatis, who has not played in 2022 after an offseason motorcycle accident, will now miss the rest of this season and the first 32 games of next season. He is ineligible for the postseason as well.
Tatis, who became one of the biggest stars in the sport almost as soon as he debuted in 2019, is in the second year of a 14-year, $340 million contract. His salary is $5 million this year and $7 million in 2023.
Tatis led the National League with 42 home runs in 2022 and is among the league’s most exciting players. Last June, he became the fastest player in history to reach 50 career home runs and 50 career stolen bases. But he has played in just 273 of the Padres’ 498 games since his debut on opening day in 2019.
Preller told players about the suspension in a team meeting shortly before they took the field for Friday night’s game against the Nationals. Bob Melvin spoke after Preller.
“I think the message from really everybody was we have a good team, we have a good group,” Preller said. “And the goal is to win a World Series. We haven’t had Tati for this season. So, it’s not like we’ve had him in the lineup and now we won’t. I think to a man, all the guys in the clubhouse believe we can win; they know we can win. It’s never been about one player. I think the sentiment coming from Bob and coming from all the players was this really doesn’t change what are what we’re looking to accomplish.”
The suspension was announced by MLB a couple minutes before the game began.
