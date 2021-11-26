DALLAS — It is difficult to win when your starting cornerback draws four pass interference penalties, all on third downs.
It is difficult to win when your team is flagged 14 times for a franchise-record 166 yards.
The Dallas Cowboys offered the Las Vegas Raiders a late push, but the penalties were too much to overcome in a 36-33 overtime loss on Thanksgiving. A 29-yard Daniel Carlson field goal was the late difference in the Cowboys’ second straight loss, which drops Dallas to 7-4.
There was more laundry on the field Thursday than a college freshman dormitory, and the Cowboys took the short end of it. During the first quarter alone, they were penalized five times for 60 yards, the most first-quarter penalty yardage against a single team since 2018.
Cornerback Anthony Brown was flagged for pass interference four times Thursday. A questionable holding call on center Tyler Biadasz negated a 31-yard Tony Pollard run.
In the fourth quarter, a 7-yard Dalton Schultz touchdown was wiped away when left tackle Tyron Smith was called for illegal formation and holding. On the ensuing play, a third-and-13, running back Tony Pollard absorbed a late hit from safety Johnathan Abram.
In total, the teams combined for 28 penalties for 276 yards. Both are league highs for this season.