Bruins GM Don Sweeney received high marks for his big trade for Dmitry Orlov and Garnet Hathaway as he fortified his already strong defense corps and forward group, and added the nasty to both facets of their game.
Now it’s time to see it in action.
That may or may not happen when the B’s take on the Canucks in Vancouver on Saturday, but B’s coach Jim Montgomery sounded like he was anticipating just that, even though the two former Washington Capitals were not able to make it to British Columbia in time for the B’s Friday practice. And with the game starting at 4 p.m. Pacific Time, there won’t be a morning skate for the players to get acclimated to their surroundings and new teammates.
“It’s going to be a discussion (Saturday) but it’s going to ultimately be their opportunity, because I would imagine the excitement of putting on a spoked-B uniform and joining us would mean they want to play. That’ll be a conversation I have with them,” Montgomery told reporters in Vancouver on Friday. “The adrenaline of playing your first game in the a new uniform, the excitement of having closure and moving forward is something you want to do a lot of times as a player.”
If Orlov and Hathaway are amenable to playing, the B’s could have their full complement for the first time since the Winter Classic when Jake DeBrusk was knocked out of the lineup for 17 games with hand and leg injuries. Tomas Nosek, out since Jan. 19 with a broken foot, is with the team and is a possibility for Saturday. If so, Montgomery said Hathaway could play on a fourth line with Nosek and Nick Foligno.
