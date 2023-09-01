If you’ve attended some games at Fenway this summer, or just watched on TV, you’ve undoubtedly noticed it: thousands of fans of the visiting team making their presence known at the Red Sox’s home ballpark.
That’s always happened with the Yankees — especially in April, May and September when local colleges are in session — because of the close proximity of Boston to New York. And it’s occasionally happened when the Mets make an interleague visit.
But that phenomenon has become almost commonplace in 2023. The St. Louis Cardinals had a sizable contingent of supporters back in May. The Atlanta Braves were well represented in a two-game set in July. Canadians invaded Fenway for the big weekend series with the Toronto Blue Jays on the first weekend in August.
The biggest presence, however, could be seen (and heard) when the Dodgers came to Fenway last weekend. At times, it appeared as though about half the fans on the third-base side were rooting for the team in blue. That number was buoyed by a charter group out of southern California, which numbered approximately 2,000 fans. Others came independently.
And when the Dodgers got anything going, there was no mistaking the presence of the LA fans.
It used to be that the Red Sox were the ones doing the invading. In the first decade of the 2000s, when Fenway was sold out every night, some fans decided that best way to see the team was to grab a quick flight to Baltimore. Many traveled farther and landed in St. Petersburg, FL., where tickets were always plentiful. And over the years, transplanted Red Sox fans have made their presence known on West Coast stops like Anaheim and San Diego.
Now, however, things have turned.
How do Red Sox players feel about Fenway becoming — at least for some series — a divided house? It it disconcerting?
“No, not at all. These are fan bases that travel very well,” said Alex Verdugo, himself a former Dodgers. “The Dodgers, they always travel well no matter where they go. The Astros always have a good fan base and they just won the World Series last year. It’s not surprising by any means that they’re doing this.”
Verdugo figures some of the influx is because of Fenway itself, the oldest ballpark in either league, and baseball fans have a visit to it on their baseball bucket list.
“Everyone wants to see a game here, I get it,” said Verdugo. “But it is what it is. I also feel the presence of the Red Sox fans here. It’s not like we’re getting overpowered by the visiting fans. But you definitely can notice (more fans of visiting teams).”
Verdugo also rejected a suggestion that the team was in danger of losing its home field advantage.
“To me eyes, home field advantage (comes into play) in the bottom of the ninth),” he said. “You get the last opportunity to hit no matter what. When you have the fans letting the other team have it, there’s a definite advantage to that. I’m not taking the fans out of it. But from a baseball standpoint, it’s (getting the final at-bat that’s most important).’’
Triston Casas, in his first full season in the big leagues, doesn’t have as much of a reference point when it comes to fan support here and elsewhere. But he enjoys the atmosphere when visiting fans make noise at his home ballpark.
“One of the things that makes Fenway and Boston sports so prestigious,” said Casas, “is we can embrace different teams coming into our own ballpark like they were our own. I think it’s about appreciating whoever’s playing that day. If anything, it helps put us in a mindset of appreciating players for who they are, whether they’re from LA or here. The fact that they’re rooting and getting into the game is really all that matters.”
