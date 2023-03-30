The unique poignancy of Opening Day, at least to those who celebrate the holiday, exists in the way it blends hope for better days with nostalgia for the good old ones. That it still happens this way every year — even as the world has changed around it, even when a long, cold winter made sunny baseball days seem far away — is reassuring. That it happens this way every year, offering an annual day of hope to even the weariest baseball cities, remains somehow powerful.






(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.