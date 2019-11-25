FOXBORO, Mass. — Waves of rain slanted inside Gillette Stadium, washing away any explosion from the Patriots’ first home game in a month.
Temperatures plummeted into the 30s, taking with them any hopes of a fiery offensive show.
This would be no draw with the Cowboys. No shoot-out. No duel.
It would be a slippery struggle. Just hold on, and win.
After halting Dallas’ final drive with under two minutes left, the Pats held on for a rain-soaked 13-9 victory Sunday night. On fourth-and-11 from his own 25, Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott appeared to connect with Amari Cooper for a 20-yard completion, only to have the pass overturned upon review. The ball hit the turf at midfield, where Cooper dove to extend the game and the Cowboys’ hopes died.
Then the Pats took over, rushed for a first down and ran the clock down to 0:01 on a high-arching fourth-down incompletion intended to waste away the game’s final seconds.
After one more stop, the Patriots (10-1) officially notched another win on the back of their defense and special teams. Matthew Slater’s punt block in the first quarter preceded the game’s only touchdown, a Tom Brady pass completed two snaps later. Every other Pats possession ended in a punt, aside from their unintended turnover on downs and four field goal attempts.
Defensively, the Pats forced Dallas (6-5) into field goal tries on both its trips inside the red zone. The last stop, made at 6:02 remaining, proved to be the difference.
“It was big. Coach (Bill Belichick) tell us to make ’em drive it through the red zone, play tight coverage and stop the run,” said Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore. “Make it hard on ’em in the red zone.”
Prescott, who’s widely seen as an MVP candidate, completed 19 of 32 passes for 212 yards and an interception Gilmore grabbed. His favorite target, Pro Bowl wideout Amari Cooper, finished without a catch.
Throwing primarily to rookie wideouts, Brady went 17-of-36 for 190 yards and a touchdown. The score, a marvelous 10-yard, back-shoulder throw to N’Keal Harry, hoisted the Pats to a 7-0 lead late in the first quarter. The touchdown was the first of Harry’s pro career.
The other starting rookie, Jakobi Meyers, grabbed four passes for 74 yards.
“They played a lot of plays and (I’m) proud of those two,” Brady said. “They put a lot of effort in this week and they’re making improvements, and it was great to see. They both came through with some big plays for us — we needed it — and did a great job.
Following Gilmore’s pick at the start of the second quarter, Patriots kicker Nick Folk tacked on a 44-yard field goal, then missed wide right from 46 yards to end the half. Folk’s went 1-of-2 in the second half, as well. His misfires were among several mistakes affected by the weather.
Every Patriots receiver dropped a pass, including Julian Edelman, who finished with eight catches for 93 yards. However, no offensive player turned the ball over.
“It’s tough, but we practice in (bad weather) every day, so we used to it,” Gilmore said. “I don’t think they practice in that type of stuff, so I think we had an advantage in that way.”
Additionally, the Pats received a timely resurgence from their running game. Sony Michel rushed for 86 yards, his highest total in six weeks, which was the last time the Patriots surpassed 100 as a team. Dallas (6-5) ran effectively, too, totaling 109 yards rushing primarily behind All-Pro back Ezekiel Elliott.
Several Elliott runs set up up both of the Cowboys’ field goals in the second quarter. Brett Maher hit from 46 and 27 yards away on Dallas’ final drives of the half.
Otherwise, Dallas’ first-half series ended in a punt, blocked punt, interception and missed field goal. Neither team scored in the third quarter.
Self-inflicted passing woes stopped the Pats from scoring early. On the final plays of their opening series, Meyers dropped a pass and Brady misfired badly for James White. Brady later recovered the fumble he lost on Robert Quinn’s strip sack that concluded the offense’s next possession. Quinn beat Patriots left tackle Isaiah Wynn, who returned Sunday to make his first start since going down with turf toe in Week 2.
Wynn credited his teammates for helping him while he was on injured reserve, the same teammates who rolled to a Super Bowl without him last year after he tore his Achilles and are striving to reach the Promised Land again — win, rain or shine.
“They helped me a lot. Just like last year,” Wynn said. “Just getting the chance to be around those guys who have been around here a while, they do everything right. So just being able to kind of get under their wings the past two years has been great.”