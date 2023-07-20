AUCKLAND, New Zealand — A city and country shaken by gun violence early Thursday poured its collective heart that evening into the New Zealand women’s national soccer team, into those wonderfully named Football Ferns and into the start of the World Cup.
Sports can have cathartic effects, and on this night, Hannah Wilkinson and the Ferns wrapped their arms around their enchanting island nation.
Wilkinson’s goal early in the second half provided not only a 1-0 upset over Norway in the tournament opener, but secured the first World Cup victory in New Zealand history following 12 defeats and three draws.
The country had waited years for the opportunity to co-host the World Cup with Australia. It was supposed to be a day to celebrate its moment on the global stage, to revel in the launch of the tournament at the country’s national stadium and christen the biggest competition in women’s sports history.
But some 12 hours before the first of 64 matches over 32 days, a deadly shooting in the central business district cast a pall over the festivities at Eden Park.
The incident, which was unrelated to the tournament, took place at a construction site steps from the Norwegian team’s hotel. Two people were killed and 10 wounded, including a police officer. The gunman was found dead after a standoff with police.
The location of the shooting was about 3 miles north of the stadium. As a precaution, security measures were heightened around the venue, which welcomed 42,137 spectators — the most, by far, for a New Zealand women’s home match.
The 15-minute opening ceremony proceeded as planned with performances celebrating the indigenous Maori culture and the 32 participating teams, the largest field since the women’s World Cup was founded in 1991. Fireworks were launched and the World Cup trophy was brought onto the field.
The Football Ferns, ranked No. 26 by FIFA, needed all the support they could muster: In 15 matches over their previous five World Cup appearances, they had come up empty.
The 12th-ranked Norwegians, meanwhile, featured players from top European clubs, including Olympique Lyonnais star Ada Hegerberg.
On level terms entering the second half, the Ferns grew in confidence. They needed less than three minutes to take the lead with a stunning end-to-end foray, culminating with Jacqui Hand crossing to Wilkinson for a six-yard one-timer.
Teammates on the field and on the bench rushed to the former University of Tennessee star celebrating in the corner.
The equalizer almost came in the 81st minute, but goalkeeper Victoria Esson touched Tuva Hansen’s 22-yarder off the crossbar.
Nine minutes of stoppage time came and went. A stadium, a city and a country rejoiced.
