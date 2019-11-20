Oklahoma moved up a spot, while Minnesota dropped two spots in the latest College Football Playoff rankings.
The Sooners (9-1), who overcame a 25-point first-half deficit against Baylor last Saturday, moved up to No. 9, while the Golden Gophers (9-1) dropped two spots to No. 10 after a disappointing road loss to Iowa. It was the only movement among the top 10 teams in this week’s rankings.
The top seven teams remained unchanged, led by No. 1 LSU (10-0), No. 2 Ohio State (10-0), No. 3 Clemson (11-0) and No. 4 Georgia (9-1). They were followed by No. 5 Alabama (9-1), No. 6 Oregon (9-1) and No. 7 Utah (9-1).
While some question whether the committee has downgraded the overall strength of the Big 12 this season, Playoff chairman Rob Mullens said that’s just not the case.
“We don’t talk about conferences specifically, but clearly the committee was impressed with Oklahoma’s comeback in that game and as you’ve seen, we’ve seen Baylor’s work and we know how they played in that first half. In that specific game, we respected Oklahoma’s performance in the second half,” Mullens said.
There could be more poll movement next week with marquee matchups looming.
No. 8 Penn State (9-1) travels to Columbus, Ohio, this weekend to face No. 2 Ohio State, with the Buckeyes looking to clinch the Big Ten East and a spot in the conference championship game with a win over the Nittany Lions.
Alabama remained at No. 5 despite losing quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for the season after he suffered a right-hip dislocation. The Tide are preparing to play Western Carolina and Auburn during the final two weeks of the regular season.
“Obviously we’re aware of the injury to the quarterback late in the second quarter of last week’s game, but Alabama continued on to a convincing win, so it didn’t impact the rankings this week,” Mullens told ESPN’s Rece Davis.
This is the third of six weekly rankings released by the 13-member selection committee, with the final standings to be revealed on Sunday, Dec. 8. Those rankings will determine the four semifinalists, along with the teams participating in the remainder of the New Year’s Six bowl games.
The two semifinals, which rotate annually, will take place in Atlanta at the Peach Bowl and in Glendale, Ariz., at the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 28.
The remaining New Year’s Six games will be hosted by the Cotton, Orange, Rose and Sugar bowls.
The highest-ranked Group of 5 conference champion earns a spot in one of the New Year’s Six Access Bowl games.
Memphis (9-1) leapfrogged over Cincinnati (9-1) to take the top Group of 5 spot in this week’s rankings, with the Tigers sitting at No. 18 and the Bearcats at No. 19. The two teams face off in the final week of the regular season.
The College Football Playoff National Championship Game is slated to be played on Monday, Jan. 13, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.
The selection committee is composed of Mullens, Gary Barta, Frank Beamer, Paola Boivin, Joe Castiglione, Ken Hatfield, Chris Howard, Ronnie Lott, Terry Mohajir, Ray Odierno, R.C. Slocum, Todd Stansbury and Scott Stricklin.