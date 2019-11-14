Ohio State junior defensive end Chase Young will miss one additional game as part of a suspension for improperly accepting a personal loan, the school announced Wednesday.
He will miss the No. 2 Buckeyes’ matchup with Rutgers on Saturday, a game in which oddsmakers favor Ohio State by more than 50 points even without Young in the lineup.
Young, a Heisman Trophy hopeful considered one of college football’s top defenders, missed Ohio State’s blowout win over Maryland on Saturday as the school investigated the issue. Young said he accepted money from a family friend. The Athletic and others later reported that Young used that money to help his girlfriend attend the 2019 Rose Bowl. Young said he paid the money back in full.
The NCAA determined that Young should miss one more game, rather than receiving the immediate reinstatement for which Ohio State had asked. It’s a huge relief for Buckeyes fans and Coach Ryan Day, who were planning for life without Young, potentially for the remainder of the season. A four-game suspension would have kept Young out of games against No. 9 Penn State and No. 15 Michigan. A longer suspension would have jeopardized his status for potential appearances in the Big Ten title game and College Football Playoff.
Young wrote on Twitter that he was “excited to be back on the field next week” and “blessed to be a part of this team, this university and this community.”
Young has been a game-changer for Ohio State’s defense. His 13½ sacks this season lead the nation, and he’s one away from the Buckeyes’ single-season record.